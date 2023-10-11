Amazon Influencers Share the Items They Always Subscribe & Save

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Amazon wasn't convenient enough, they have a hidden little gem called Subscribe and Save. For someone like me, living in an apartment with one other person, it doesn't make sense to purchase a wholesale membership or buy in bulk.
Luckily, I can get commonly used products up to 15% off when I subscribe, and therefore, save. With this feature, I get all the same benefits my Amazon Prime membership offers, like two-day and free shipping, plus, peace of mind my frequently bought household and beauty supplies will show up at my door when I need them. If I ever need change the frequency of my deliveries, I simply skip or cancel the subscription. Time is money and this Amazon enrollment is a saver of both. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to this at no extra cost. How fab is that?
We spoke to a few Amazon Influencers recently who shared what they subscribe and save to on a regular basis. Scroll on to get inspo from their lists and start living the life of efficiency.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer
Fashion and beauty influencer Vivian Rodriguez uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer for her everyday makeup look. She says, "I love subscribe and save because sometimes I don't even know I'm going to run out and then boom it shows up in the mail." Viv uses the shade chocolate, but there are seven others to choose from.
OGX Smoothing Coconut Exfoliating Scrub & Coconut Oil Body Cream
Another favorite beauty item of Viv's is this body scrub and cream duo. Having a frequent delivery ensures she'll never be without her spa E!ssentials.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Nita Danielle uses these biodegradable clean towels during her makeup routine. Twenty-five towels per pack? Automatically replenish every three weeks or month so you don't run out.
Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food
Kate Bannister says her life-hack is subscribing to pet food, treats, and toys. Anything we can do to spend more time with our fur babies and less time away from them — sign us up. Blue Buffalo is an overall pick among Amazon shoppers.
Oribe Gold Lust Repait Shampoo
Kaeli Mae's go-to is the Oribe shampoo. Professional haircare at a discounted price? Say no more.
Mighty Patch by Hero
Darcy McQueeny shares she has pimple patches on auto-replenish. "I love them so much and I always run out, so it's better to just subscribe and get them monthly."
Bounty Paper Towels
Nelly Toledo has all her household essentials she knows she's going to repeat buy. Her paper towels of choice are the Bounty Quick Size.
If you're in the business of saving, check out the best beauty deals of the October 2023 Amazon Prime Day event happening now.