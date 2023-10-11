Amazon Influencers Share the Items They Always Subscribe & Save

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If Amazon wasn't convenient enough, they have a hidden little gem called Subscribe and Save. For someone like me, living in an apartment with one other person, it doesn't make sense to purchase a wholesale membership or buy in bulk.

Luckily, I can get commonly used products up to 15% off when I subscribe, and therefore, save. With this feature, I get all the same benefits my Amazon Prime membership offers, like two-day and free shipping, plus, peace of mind my frequently bought household and beauty supplies will show up at my door when I need them. If I ever need change the frequency of my deliveries, I simply skip or cancel the subscription. Time is money and this Amazon enrollment is a saver of both. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to this at no extra cost. How fab is that?

We spoke to a few Amazon Influencers recently who shared what they subscribe and save to on a regular basis. Scroll on to get inspo from their lists and start living the life of efficiency.