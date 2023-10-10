Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Insight Into Their Co-Parenting Relationship After Custody Agreement

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Reach Deal in Custody Battle

No S.O.S. here: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the same page regarding their co-parenting dynamic.

The former couple have come to an agreement on custody arrangements for daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose initials have been revealed as DMJ, according to a joint statement provided to E! News Oct. 10.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they shared. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

The statement comes after the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum entered into an arrangement to split custody over the holidays. In legal documents obtained by E! News, the pair agreed to Sophie, 27, having custody of their daughters from Oct. 9 to 21—during which she is allowed to bring them to her native England—with Joe, 34, caring for the kids then on until Nov. 2.