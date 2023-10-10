Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Insight Into Their Co-Parenting Relationship After Custody Agreement

No S.O.S. here: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the same page regarding their co-parenting dynamic.
The former couple have come to an agreement on custody arrangements for daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose initials have been revealed as DMJ, according to a joint statement provided to E! News Oct. 10.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they shared. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
The statement comes after the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum entered into an arrangement to split custody over the holidays. In legal documents obtained by E! News, the pair agreed to Sophie, 27, having custody of their daughters from Oct. 9 to 21—during which she is allowed to bring them to her native England—with Joe, 34, caring for the kids then on until Nov. 2.
The girls will then be under Sophie's care again until Nov. 22, and Joe will spend Thanksgiving with them through to Dec. 16, per the court docs. From then on until the end of the year, custody will remain with the Dark Phoenix actress.
The arrangement was made after Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband in late September, alleging that he was preventing their children, who are both U.S. and U.K. citizens, from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by withholding their passports.
In response to the suit at the time, Joe's rep assured that the children "were not abducted" and said the former Disney Channel star "will be in violation of the Florida Court order" if he handed over the passports to Sophie. "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father," the spokesperson told E! News in a Sept. 21 statement, "and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K."
Joe's rep also denied claims Sophie made in her lawsuit about finding out their divorce through the media. "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," the spokesperson said, referencing the duo's former residence in Miami. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce."
