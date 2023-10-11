The Best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $25

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your motto for Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days is "shop 'til you drop," you're in the right place. Or, if you're looking to stock up on some daily essentials at a discounted price, you're also in the right place. We've got you covered on all of the best live Amazon deals so you can score big, whether you're hoping to revamp your beauty routine, upgrade your home and kitchen, or give some extra TLC to your fur baby.
Because there are so many great sales going on right now, it's important to make sure that you're getting the most bang out of your buck without sacrificing quality. From a shopper-beloved pet hair remover with 114,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews to a TikTok-viral hydrating lip sleeping mask, these products are sure to meet and exceed your expectations. The best part? They're all currently under $25, so both you and your wallet win big.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite finds, and happy shopping!
Best Amazon October Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
2023 has been the year of the "clean girl" aesthetic, and one of the essential products for that look is this TikTok-viral hair wax stick that's garnered 21,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This nourishing balm gently hydrates your hair while taming flyaways, leaving your scalp with a clean, non-greasy look and feel.
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water for $13 (originally $19)
GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum for $14 (originally $20)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe for $5 (originally $7)
LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm for $13 (originally $18)
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $17 (originally $24)
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face Serum with Vitamin E & SPF 60+ for $10 (originally $22)
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer for $14 (originally $26)
Beetles 2Pcs 15ml No Wipe Gel Top Coat and Base Coat Set for $6 (originally $10)
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs for $8 (originally $19)
Best Amazon October Prime Day Home Deals Under $25
Our Pick: iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer
The weather is finally getting cooler — on the plus side, that means cute fall fits and cozy movie nights. On the other hand, it also means we're entering cold and flu season. Luckily, you can stay one step ahead with this handy-dandy no-touch forehead thermometer. Equipped with a built-in infrared temperature sensor that captures over 100 data points per second, this thermometer provides precise, dependable results within just one second, according to the brand.
beyond by BLACK+DECKER Mini Vacuum Cleaner for $22 (originally $30)
Hilife Steamer for Clothes - Portable Handheld Design for $24 (originally $37)
Puransen Book Vase for Flowers for $13 (originally $24)
ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for $19 (originally $24)
Nestl White Duvet Cover King Size for $24 (originally $46)
Best Amazon October Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe
One of my biggest worries in the kitchen is cooking chicken properly. Before this thermometer, I would poke my chicken countless times while cooking it to the point where my final plating would have at least 10 little holes in it. On my journey to become the next Top Chef (a long shot, I know), I invested in this meat thermometer that has 59,800+ Amazon reviews, and I've never looked back. It's an absolute game-changer that's equipped with multiple helpful features like a bright, easy-to-read LED screen and fast, accurate calculations.
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother for $12 (originally $20)
KitchenAid KE199OHOBA Classic Multifunction Can Opener for $10 (originally $15)
SENSARTE Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet for $17 (originally $30)
Homaxy 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Dish Cloths for $13 (originally $15)
BAYKA 34 Ounce 1 Liter French Press Coffee Maker for $20 (originally $33)
KitchenAid KE351OHOBA All Purpose Shears with Protective Sheath for $8 (originally $12)
AUOON Clip On Strainer Silicone for All Pots and Pans for $10 (originally $20)
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer Manual for $12 (originally $22)
POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda w/ Gut Health & Immunity Benefits for $21 (originally $30)
Best Amazon October Prime Day Pet Deals Under $25
Our Pick: Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover
Fellow pet parents, have you ever been going about your day, just minding your own business, when you suddenly find an explicable strand of fur in your mouth, on your clothes, or all over the floor? As precious as our fur babies are, there's no denying that they can sometimes shed ... a lot. But fear not, because there's hope for us yet. This pet hair remover with over 114,800 5-star reviews on Amazon has earned the pet parent stamp of approval with its effectiveness in trapping fur and lint just about everywhere in your home. When you're ready to dispose of the fur, just press down on the release button to open the tool and empty it out. Easy peasy!
Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover for Back Seat for $22 (originally $43)
TriOak 2-in-1 Cat Calming Diffuser Kit for $16 (originally $30)
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor for $14 (originally $20)
Vansky UV Flashlight Black Light - Pet Urine Detector for $11 (originally $16)
Bodhi Dog Natural Dog Cologne for $9 (originally $25)
Full Moon Chicken Jerky Healthy All Natural Dog Treats for $17 (originally $31)
K&H Pet Products Window Sill Cat Perch for $25 (originally $56)
IRIS USA Large Hooded Litter Box with Scoop and Grate for $17 (originally $20)
Nature's Miracle Carpet Shampoo for $12 (originally $14)
Nylabone Power Chew Toys Customer Favorites Bundle for $12 (originally $27)
Zesty Paws Multivitamin Treats for Dogs for $21 (originally $30)
IRIS USA 33qt + 12qt Airtight Pet Food Storage Container Combo with Scoop for $23 (originally $37)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
