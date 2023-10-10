The Voice Coaches Deliver Their Own Epic Real Housewife Taglines

In the City of Angels, only one coach can come out a winner.
The Voice judges briefly took a break from competing to be the winning mentor on season 24 of the NBC show to share their unofficial auditions for the Real Housewives with E! News. And even host Carson Daly showed off his best tagline.
In fact, he kicked things off by showing who's boss, as he sat in one of the big red chairs, and could be heard saying, "No one gets on this stage until I let them on."
And we had no doubt that Gwen Stefani would nail her cheeky one-liner. The Grammy winner shared, "If you want to be on the best team, hollaback at your girl."
Meanwhile, there's nothing nervous about John Legend's introduction, as the 44-year-old quipped, "I'm an EGOT, and if you don't know—that means I win everything."
But wait a minute, because Niall Horan knows what makes him beautiful to contestants: having a triumphant debut season under his belt.
"I won my first season of the voice," he said. "So now I'm going to prove there's no such thing as beginner's luck."
And rounding out the taglines is The Voice's newest judge, Reba McEntire. The heart won't lie, and it's pretty clear this country superstar came to play.
Giving a nod to her 1990 hit song, she teased, "When I show up, everything gets a lot more fancy."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streams on Peacock. And for a look back at The Voice's most memorable contestants, keep reading.
