The Voice Coaches Deliver Their Own Epic Real Housewife Taglines

Watch : See John Legend's SHOCKING Look-Alike on The Voice

In the City of Angels, only one coach can come out a winner.

The Voice judges briefly took a break from competing to be the winning mentor on season 24 of the NBC show to share their unofficial auditions for the Real Housewives with E! News. And even host Carson Daly showed off his best tagline.

In fact, he kicked things off by showing who's boss, as he sat in one of the big red chairs, and could be heard saying, "No one gets on this stage until I let them on."

And we had no doubt that Gwen Stefani would nail her cheeky one-liner. The Grammy winner shared, "If you want to be on the best team, hollaback at your girl."

Meanwhile, there's nothing nervous about John Legend's introduction, as the 44-year-old quipped, "I'm an EGOT, and if you don't know—that means I win everything."

But wait a minute, because Niall Horan knows what makes him beautiful to contestants: having a triumphant debut season under his belt.