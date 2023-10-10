Robert Irwin's Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Receives Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Bindi Irwin

Watch : Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve & Terri's 31st Anniversary

You'll go wild for Bindi Irwin's sweet shout-out to brother Robert Irwin's girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin recently posted a group photo of her with her family and friends—including Robert, Rorie, mom Terri Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, 2-year-old daughter Grace and Australia Zoo's general manager Luke Reavley and his husband Mitch. Alongside the precious pic, she shared what she appreciates about each person and raved about her sibling's new love.

"My brother's gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey," the 25-year-old wrote in part of the Oct. 9 post. "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."

And Rorie made sure to send the praise right back.

"You're the best," she replied. "I love you lots."

This isn't the first time fans have gotten a glimpse inside Bindi and Rorie's bond. After the 19-year-old—who is the niece of the late Heath Ledger—shared a snapshot of her and Robert on an outdoor excursion over the weekend, the Dancing With the Stars champ commented, "Love this and love you!"