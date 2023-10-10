Robert Irwin's Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Receives Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Bindi Irwin

You'll go wild for Bindi Irwin's sweet shout-out to brother Robert Irwin's girlfriend Rorie Buckey.
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin recently posted a group photo of her with her family and friends—including Robert, Rorie, mom Terri Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, 2-year-old daughter Grace and Australia Zoo's general manager Luke Reavley and his husband Mitch. Alongside the precious pic, she shared what she appreciates about each person and raved about her sibling's new love.
"My brother's gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey," the 25-year-old wrote in part of the Oct. 9 post. "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."
And Rorie made sure to send the praise right back.
"You're the best," she replied. "I love you lots."
This isn't the first time fans have gotten a glimpse inside Bindi and Rorie's bond. After the 19-year-old—who is the niece of the late Heath Ledger—shared a snapshot of her and Robert on an outdoor excursion over the weekend, the Dancing With the Stars champ commented, "Love this and love you!"
In fact, Bindi gave her brother's romance the stamp of approval back in August when Robert and Rorie made their relationship Instagram official.
"The sweetest," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair at the time. "Love you both."
Since making the relationship public, Rorie has shared many snaps of Robert—whom she's lovingly dubbed her "adventure buddy"—and their travels on social media. And the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 19, has worn his heart on his sleeve too—writing underneath a September post from their trip to New York, "I love you!!!"
To see some of Rorie and Robert's photos, keep reading.