Robert Irwin's Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Receives Ultimate Stamp of Approval From Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin recently gave a sweet shout-out to her family and friends, including brother Robert Irwin's new girlfriend Rorie Buckey who she called the "sweetest soul."

By Elyse Dupre Oct 10, 2023 7:58 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesBindi IrwinRobert Irwin
Watch: Bindi Irwin Celebrates Parents Steve & Terri's 31st Anniversary

You'll go wild for Bindi Irwin's sweet shout-out to brother Robert Irwin's girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin recently posted a group photo of her with her family and friends—including Robert, Rorie, mom Terri Irwin, husband Chandler Powell, 2-year-old daughter Grace and Australia Zoo's general manager Luke Reavley and his husband Mitch. Alongside the precious pic, she shared what she appreciates about each person and raved about her sibling's new love. 

"My brother's gorgeous girlfriend, @roriebuckey," the 25-year-old wrote in part of the Oct. 9 post. "Sweetest soul, beautiful friend, I love her dearly and you'll usually see Grace just following her around because she adores her."

And Rorie made sure to send the praise right back. 

"You're the best," she replied. "I love you lots."

This isn't the first time fans have gotten a glimpse inside Bindi and Rorie's bond. After the 19-year-old—who is the niece of the late Heath Ledger—shared a snapshot of her and Robert on an outdoor excursion over the weekend, the Dancing With the Stars champ commented, "Love this and love you!"

photos
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

In fact, Bindi gave her brother's romance the stamp of approval back in August when Robert and Rorie made their relationship Instagram official.

"The sweetest," she wrote alongside a picture of the pair at the time. "Love you both."

Trending Stories

1

Everything Julia Fox Revealed About Dating Kanye West in Her New Book

2

Brooke Burke Was Tempted to Have Affair With DWTS' Derek Hough

3

Hilarie Burton Gives Rare Look at Family Life With Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Since making the relationship public, Rorie has shared many snaps of Robert—whom she's lovingly dubbed her "adventure buddy"—and their travels on social media. And the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 19, has worn his heart on his sleeve too—writing underneath a September post from their trip to New York, "I love you!!!"

 

To see some of Rorie and Robert's photos, keep reading.

 

Instagram / Robert Irwin
Instagram Official

On Aug. 24, 2023, Robert Irwin, son of The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, and Rorie Buckey became Instagram official. Robert shared the couple's first public Instagram photo together. He captioned his post with flower and sun emojis.

Instagram / Bindi Irwin / Robert Irwin
Sister's Seal of Approval

Robert's sister Bindi Irwin reposted his pic with this sweet message.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Who Is Rorie Buckey?

Rorie is the daughter of the late actor Heath Ledger's sister Kate Ledger. Rorie also has a twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

Instagram / Rorie Buckey
2nd Couple's Photo

Rorie shared her first pic with Robert on her Instagram Aug. 26, 2023. "Adventure buddy," she captioned the post, while his sister Bindi Irwin commented, "You guys," along with three yellow heart emojis.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

On July 3, 2023, Robert and Rorie made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Sydney in their native Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Romance Blooms

The two had first sparked romance rumors the previous November, when they were photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December 2022, on Robert's birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo.

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Everything Julia Fox Revealed About Dating Kanye West in Her New Book

2
Exclusive

Gerry Turner Reacts to Golden Bachelor Contestant’s Superb Look

3

Hilarie Burton Gives Rare Look at Family Life With Jeffrey Dean Morgan

4

Brooke Burke Was Tempted to Have Affair With DWTS' Derek Hough

5

Travis Kelce’s Niece Wyatt Is a Confirmed “Swiftie” in Adorable Video