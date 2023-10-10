Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Auctioning Off Scandoval Lightning Bolt Necklace for Charity

Watch : Raquel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval on Her 29th Birthday

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is giving Vanderpump Rules fans a chance to own a piece of Scandoval.

Seven months after the Bravo star shocked fans with her and costar Tom Sandoval's months-long affair, the former beauty queen announced she's auctioning off two items that were at the center of the controversy.

In honor of World Mental Health Day Oct. 10., the 29-year-old revealed she put her TomTom hoodie and lightning bolt necklace—the piece of jewelry she bought to match Sandoval's during their romance—on eBay.

"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," Leviss shared with fans on her Instagram Stories. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness."