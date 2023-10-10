Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Auctioning Off Scandoval Lightning Bolt Necklace for Charity

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is giving Vanderpump Rules fans a chance to own a piece of Scandoval.
Seven months after the Bravo star shocked fans with her and costar Tom Sandoval's months-long affair, the former beauty queen announced she's auctioning off two items that were at the center of the controversy.
In honor of World Mental Health Day Oct. 10., the 29-year-old revealed she put her TomTom hoodie and lightning bolt necklace—the piece of jewelry she bought to match Sandoval's during their romance—on eBay.
"I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me," Leviss shared with fans on her Instagram Stories. "As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness."
"It's all about creating a better mindset," Leviss added in her message, "changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success."
Since the scandal broke in March, leading to Sandoval's breakup from partner of nine years Ariana Madix, Leviss sought treatment for her mental health and has since been laying low in Arizona.
"Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling," her rep told E! News in April. "Raquel was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules season 11 in the wake of Scandoval.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)