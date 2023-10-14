Don't Miss This $129 Deal on $249 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Skincare Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Figuring out your ideal skincare routine is no easy task. It's tough to predict which products will agree with your skin. Plus, a lot of them take multiple uses to see visible results. And, of course, we can't forget about the costs. It can get expensive trying out new beauty products. If you want to audition new products for your routine, it's smart to look for good deals.
If you want to try some anti-aging skincare products, there's a bundle with $249 worth of Peter Thomas Roth products available for just $129. Keep on reading to learn more about this amazing deal on highly rated products.
Peter Thomas Roth 12 Days of Beauty Set
Here's what you get with this Peter Thomas Roth beauty set:
- 4.2-oz Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
- 0.5-oz FIRMx Peeling Gel
- 0.4-oz Retinol Fusion PM Serum
- 1-oz Instant FIRMx Eye
- 0.85-oz Water Drench Body Moisturizer
- 0.4-oz 24K Gold Mask
- 1-oz Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
- 0.25-oz Water Drench Face Moisturizer
- 0.17-oz Water Drench Glow Face Serum
- 4-oz Retinol Fusion PM Body Treatment
- 0.5-oz MAX Retinol Fusion PM Eye Cream
- Black neoprene bag
If you need more info before you shop, here are some reviews from happy shoppers from a similar gift set.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Classics Kit Reviews
A shopper declared, "I have used a lot of skincare, but these items have made the biggest difference in my skin ever. My pores are smaller. My skin texture is so much smoother. I love them."
Another gushed, "These are great!! I have always wanted a 'skin care routine' and this set has all the products that I could have wanted! Literally seeing results in 3 days especially in small lines and wrinkles…moisturizer is amazing and serums are lux!"
Someone raved, "Love it all. Especially the retinol!! OMG it is amazing! Love how soft and smooth my skin has become!!"
A shopper explained, "I had always wanted to try this brand especially the cloud cream but didn't want to spend the money and not like it. What a great way to try everything out. I love everything in this set. Would buy the full size of the cloud cream it's amazing."
"This is a good set in order to try some of Peter's products. Cleansing gel is a must, cleans your skin and makes it feel clean. Retinol and peeling gel are also must haves for nice looking skin," a QVC shopper reviewed.
Someone shared, "My sisters always bragged on Peter Thomas Roth's skin care but this is the first time I have tried his products. Wow! I'm so glad I did! My skin feels so smooth and my makeup looks amazing after using these products."
