Shop the Best Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals 2023 to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sweater weather is among us besties! And if you're anything like me who loves to score great deals on all things fashion, then you're in luck. Amazon has blessed us with another Prime Day two-day sale event this year, and today's the last day to shop all their incredible sales! The mega-retailer is already known for selling budget-friendly items from every department you can think of—beauty, home, tech, fitness, viral TikTok products, and so much more—on a daily basis, but this Prime Big Deal Days event consists of items we've been waiting to go on super sale for the longest time now. Including your favorite Levi's denim, chunky knit sweaters, and trendy Mary Jane ballet flats.
If you're ready to give your fall wardrobe a major revamp, we've got you covered. We've scoured the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale event to find all the best fashion deals just for you. Keep scrolling for our fall fashion finds that'll get you ready for the chillier weather ahead.
Sell Out Risks:
Amazon October Prime Day Fashion Deals
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Everyone needs a great pair of jeans in their life. And now that skinny jeans are out and straight-leg jeans are in, it's time to upgrade to a new trendy pair like these Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans. They're currently on sale for 45% off and are a great staple to have in your wardrobe. Pair with any chunky knit and UGG Tazz boots for the perfect fall fit.
BTFBM Women's Half Zip Pullover Sweater, $41 (originally $56)
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket, $25 (originally $50)
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $17 (originally $40)
ANRABESS Oversized Sweaters Dress, $30 (originally $63)
Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $65 (originally $108)
Madewell Women's Pleated Superwide-Leg Pants, $83 (originally $138)
Orolay Women's Crop Zip Puffer Coat, $56 (originally $80)
EFAN Fall Trendy Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $26 (originally $60)
AUTOMET Women's Cargo Sweatpants, $31 (originally $39)
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $18 (originally $30)
Sunzel Flare Leggings, $19 (originally $50)
Amazon October Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals
The Drop Women's Ibita High Heel Side Zip Ankle Boot
These boots were made for walking, and we're seriously not joking. If you're looking for a pair of comfortable booties you can walk all day in without getting tired, these are them. The toe box has plenty of room for those with wide feet, and they also come in four other neutral colors. If that's not enough for you to immediately add to cart, this Amazon reviewer says "I walk and go up and down stairs at work, home, subway, and walk some more and of course I get tired but my fit aren't hurting like they do with uncomfortable heels but just tired from walking everywhere. Worth every penny!".
TOCESS 8 Pack Large Hair Claw Clips, $7 (originally $14)
SOJOS Small Retro Oval Polarized Sunglasses, $12 (originally $15)
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag, $72 (originally $90)
Rebecca Minkoff Edie Flap Shoulder Bag, $162 (originally $298)
Franco Sarto Women's Tinsley Mary Jane Flats, $80 (originally $115)
Gold Hoop Earrings Set, $13 (originally $17)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon October Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
