Food Network Star Michael Chiarello's Company Addresses His Fatal Allergic Reaction

Days after Food Network star Michael Chiarello died of an allergic reaction at the age of 61, his company Gruppo Chiarello provided an update on the shocking reaction.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 10, 2023 6:55 PM
Top Chef MastersCelebrities
Michael Chiarello's loved ones are still looking for answers following his sudden death.

The Food Network star's family confirmed Oct. 7 that he had died following a week of treatment for an acute allergic reaction that had led to anaphylactic shock. Now, days after his passing at age 61, medical professionals still haven't determined what led to the severe reaction.

"The doctors don't know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family," a representative for Michael's company Gruppo Chiarello told People on Oct. 10. "They may never know."

Before his death, Michael was a cornerstone of the culinary entertainment industry for decades. After getting his start in 1999 on PBS' cooking series Season by Season, he moved over to the Food Network in 2003. There, he embarked on what would become a ten-season run of Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello, later competing on episodes of the network's The Best Thing I Ever Ate and The Next Iron Chef as well as Bravo's Top Chef Masters.

Prior to his TV debut, Michael was named Chef of the Year by Food & Wine Magazine in 1985, founded Chiarello Family Vineyards in 1999 and released a number of cookbooks.  

Grupo Chiarello also confirmed the news of Michael's death on Oct. 7 and, in addition to sharing he was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments, they passed on a message from his family. 

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael," the chef's loved ones shared through the company. "His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

Their statement continued, "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Gruppo Chiarello also added that in lieu of flowers, Michael's family requested donations be made to Meals on Wheels, "ensuring his commitment to culinary excellence and sustainability lives on."

