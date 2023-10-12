Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $156 Worth of Retinol for $69 and Reduce Wrinkles Overnight

This serum has such devoted following. Check out these rave reviews from shoppers who can't get over these results.

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum Reviews

A shopper raved, "Absolutely nothing compares to the Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum. I look 10 years younger in 3 weeks. I'm addicted to this amazing product. Also, I have extremely sensitive skin, but I have no sensitivity issues with Peter's Retinol Fusion PM Serum. You've got to give this product a try. My oh my, I'm in love!"

Another explained, "I have sensitive skin and never thought I could use a retinol. This product is actually comforting to sensitive skin and does the job. Every morning when I wake up, my skin is like glass. It's not cheap, but buy it when it is on sale in the giant size. You won't regret it!!!!!!!!"

Someone reviewed, "I've tried numerous products to help forehead wrinkles. I use this twice daily and you can hardly see my lines now. I've been using about 8 weeks and I am over 60. Love this. It has also helped my hands."

A customer gushed, "This serum is absolutely amazing! I've tried so many products and none work as good as this. I'm 65, and have never had good skin: I have large pores, age spots, adult acne, uneven texture, etc. I've been using this for a couple months now and my skin has dramatically improved! My pores, fine lines and wrinkles are not as noticeable, and my age spots are lighter. My skin is so soft and bright when I wake up. Incidentally, this is the ONLY product I use at night after washing my face. I've put all my other 'nighttime' creams and serums on hold and don't think I'll be going back to them."

A reviewer said, "So far I have enjoyed this my face is smoother and my wrinkles on my neck are almost gone after a week I have this on auto ship and I am glad that I do I will keep using his pm retinol I really see the benefits of this serum."

A shopper explained, "My sister gave me a bottle of this for Christmas. I have very sensitive skin . My eyelids have been red and tender for so long. I included my eyelids when I used this and the lids are transformed. They no longer burn or itch, and the texture is so smooth and cool. I am so grateful for these results. I'm buying the duo!"

Someone wrote, "I had extensive foot surgery 10 months ago and I am using this serum on my scars. They have diminished SO much and the color of them is getting more even! I also take the serum up my legs. I will be ready for summer in no time!!"