Kendall Jenner Recreates Fetch Mean Girls Scene in Must-See TikTok

When it comes to Mean Girls references, the limit does not exist.

Case in point? Kendall Jenner—whose recent trip to Ohio included attending the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit—used the perfect opportunity to recreate her own version of one of the movie's most well-known scenes. While seemingly standing on the Ohio State University campus and wearing the school's bright red pullover hoody, the Kardashians star referenced the mini-speech made in the film by someone who turned out not to be a student.

"I wish I could bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles," Kendall mouthed along to the voiceover included in the Oct. 10 TikTok, "and we'd eat and be happy."

Which, of course, leads someone to jump in within the video with his hoody pulled up (while behind a tree) and mouth the infamous line, "She doesn't even go here."

This isn't the first time that the model, 27, has made a fetch reference to the 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and more. Back in 2014, the reality star read a few vicious lines about herself aloud from her own reconstructed burn book.