By The Way, Here's That Perfect T-Shirt You've Been Looking For

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

For too long, the perfect t-shirt has seemed illusive. Plain white tees can be too transparent, and everyday black shirts may fade too quickly. Maybe you've been unable to choose between V-neck and crew neck. Maybe the fit itself is the problem.

Of course, you might have also gone the "Which celebrity's favorite shirt should I buy?" route, only to discover that said famous-person's go-to is priced in the triple digits.

What I'm saying is: I hear you. I feel you. And I'm hear to help. It's very likely that the last t-shirt you'll ever buy comes from the brand American Vintage.

The label, founded by Michaël Azoulay in 2005, is neither American nor vintage. It's all-new, and from Marseille. In other words? These buttery-soft, feather-light, wear-everywhere tees aren't just cute and convenient closet staples; they also offer timelessly French chic.

Which, as we all know, is really the dream. So no matter your personal style, an American Vintage classic tees is exactly what you've been looking for.