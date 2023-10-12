By The Way, Here's That Perfect T-Shirt You've Been Looking For

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

For too long, the perfect t-shirt has seemed illusive. Plain white tees can be too transparent, and everyday black shirts may fade too quickly. Maybe you've been unable to choose between V-neck and crew neck. Maybe the fit itself is the problem.

Of course, you might have also gone the "Which celebrity's favorite shirt should I buy?" route, only to discover that said famous-person's go-to is priced in the triple digits.

What I'm saying is: I hear you. I feel you. And I'm hear to help. It's very likely that the last t-shirt you'll ever buy comes from the brand American Vintage.

The label, founded by Michaël Azoulay in 2005, is neither American nor vintage. It's all-new, and from Marseille. In other words? These buttery-soft, feather-light, wear-everywhere tees aren't just cute and convenient closet staples; they also offer timelessly French chic.

Which, as we all know, is really the dream. Whether you're a V-neck girlie who loves to layer or a city babe who wears all black or nothing, one of American Vintage's classic tees is exactly what you've been looking for.