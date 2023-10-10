Amazon October Prime Day 2023 Headphones Deals: $170 Off Beats, $100 Off Bose & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day has officially kicked off, which means we've spent the morning scouring the site to find the best sales and dancing our way to the checkout button with our favorite finds. We're half a day in, but please don't stop the music just yet, because we've got some juicy information that we refuse to gatekeep.
In case you haven't had a chance to take a look, Amazon has some gorgeous, gorgeous deals on headphones and earbuds for everyone, from those who prioritize noise-canceling capabilities to those who want to optimize their daily jog with state-of-the-art bone conduction headphones (and yes, Amazon has something for even those of us who prefer good old wired earbuds).
With these endless options, we know it can be hard to search through the entire site to find the best deals on quality products (especially when you have so much more shopping to do — beauty, kitchen, fashion, and home, to name a few). That's why we've got you covered. We've done our research and rounded up the very best deals on a variety of headphones and earbuds that will have you dancing your way through your workouts, school, commute, and more.
So take a deep breath, and get ready to dive into some fantastic savings that will be music to your ears.
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
I actually jumped for joy when I saw that these Beats Studio Pro headphones, which I had been eyeing for a few months, were finally on sale — and not just any sale, but $170 off! The sound and product quality of the headphones are as attractive as the Pinterest-worthy color; they come with up to 40 hours of battery life and 2 distinct listening modes, one of which is active noise-canceling.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case
Apple AirPods are perhaps the most well-known wireless earbuds on the market, and for good reason. They may be minimal in design, but don't underestimate their functionality. With effortless setup, in-ear detection, automatic switching, and easy audio sharing, these earbuds really can do it all.
PURERINA Bone Conduction Headphones
If you want to stay alert of your surroundings while you're out for a run or just going about your daily routine, these open-ear bone conduction headphones are worth checking out. They deliver premium audio through your cheekbones, and they're super lightweight yet stable so you don't have to worry about constantly adjusting them while you're wearing them.
Headphones
Earbuds
Open-Ear
Rayleigh Wired Earbuds 5 Pack
If you're like me and you're constantly losing track of where you put your stuff, these wired earbuds are an absolute steal. I love these earbuds not only because they come in a pack of 5 (meaning if I lose one, I have 4 more left!), but also because the ergonomic in-ear cushion allows me to listen to my favorite music for long periods of time without having to worry about soreness or dead batteries, for that matter. It's a win-win situation.
Headphones
Earbuds
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.