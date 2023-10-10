Host Holly Willoughby Exits ITV's This Morning Days After Being Targeted in Alleged Murder Plot

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Holly Willoughby is putting her family first after a major scare.

The British TV host, who was revealed to be the target of an alleged kidnap plot just days ago, announced that she's leaving her job at ITV's This Morning after 14 years.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Oct. 10. "This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers," Willoughby continued. "You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

After giving a shoutout to This Morning's original hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, the 42-year-old noted that it's been an honor to work on the daytime talk show.