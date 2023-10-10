Host Holly Willoughby Exits ITV's This Morning Days After Being Targeted in Alleged Murder Plot

Holly Willoughby is putting her family first after a major scare.
The British TV host, who was revealed to be the target of an alleged kidnap plot just days ago, announced that she's leaving her job at ITV's This Morning after 14 years.
"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Oct. 10. "This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."
"Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers," Willoughby continued. "You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."
After giving a shoutout to This Morning's original hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, the 42-year-old noted that it's been an honor to work on the daytime talk show.
"Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family," Willoughby—who shares three kids with husband Dan Baldwin—concluded. "I will miss you all so much."
Willoughby has been off TV screens in recent days after Gavin Plumb, 36, was arrested in the U.K. for his alleged plan to kidnap the author.
As the BBC previously reported, Plumb appeared in court Oct. 6 on accusations of "soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavouring to persuade or proposing to a third party" to murder Willoughby.
According to the outlet, Plumb was "remanded in custody to appear for a plea hearing" on Nov. 3.
"This was an extremely fast-paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," Rob Kirby, Detective Superintendent of Essex Police, previously told BBC in a statement. "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to prioritize this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."