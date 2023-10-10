Carey Mulligan Confirms She and Husband Marcus Mumford Privately Welcomed Baby No. 3

Carey Mulligan is ready to drive into a new chapter of motherhood.
After all, the Promising Young Woman actress and her husband Marcus Mumford are now parents of three. Mulligan confirmed that she and the Mumford & Sons frontman had privately welcomed their baby—whose name and sex haven't been revealed—in her November cover story for Vogue, with the little one and a messy diaper even making an appearance during the interview.
"Here I am, ready for Vogue," she joked in the profile, published Oct. 10, about a stain on her top before addressing her baby. "That's right. I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find Mum another shirt…."
Earlier this year, news broke that Mulligan and Mumford—who also share daughter Evelyn, 8, and son Wilfred, 6—were expecting. The Drive star also showcased her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs in February.
And while they're now a household of five, Mulligan has previously reflected on the ways her mindset has changed since welcoming her kids.
"What does motherhood change?" she said during a 2018 interview with the U.K. magazine Baby. "Well, your whole life–it's undeniable–it changes everything. As regards [to] my work, I don't know if motherhood is always the first thought on my mind when I read a script, but I would suspect it's altered my attitude."
In fact, Mulligan said becoming a parent has helped her relate to some of the characters that she's portrayed.
"I'd played mothers before without having ever known what it's like to have your own child," she later added before reflecting on her role in the 2017 film Mudbound. "My daughter was 8 months old when we were filming so it was the first time I felt so connected in that way. It felt so much more intense, knowing and experiencing those emotions."
Still, Mulligan and Mumford have kept much of their family's world private, and she's shared what living life in the spotlight has been like for her.
"In the past, I hated all of it. The interviews, the red carpets, I hated it. I used to get to the end of a red carpet and start crying," the Maestro star told Baby before sharing how her perspective changed. "I think perhaps I may have taken it a little too seriously. And now, the emphasis can't be on that, it's on your dependents and their world. I see this is a much lighter approach."