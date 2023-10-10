Carey Mulligan Confirms She and Husband Marcus Mumford Privately Welcomed Baby No. 3

Watch : Why Carey Mulligan Almost Passed on "Promising Young" Role

Carey Mulligan is ready to drive into a new chapter of motherhood.

After all, the Promising Young Woman actress and her husband Marcus Mumford are now parents of three. Mulligan confirmed that she and the Mumford & Sons frontman had privately welcomed their baby—whose name and sex haven't been revealed—in her November cover story for Vogue, with the little one and a messy diaper even making an appearance during the interview.

"Here I am, ready for Vogue," she joked in the profile, published Oct. 10, about a stain on her top before addressing her baby. "That's right. I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find Mum another shirt…."

Earlier this year, news broke that Mulligan and Mumford—who also share daughter Evelyn, 8, and son Wilfred, 6—were expecting. The Drive star also showcased her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs in February.