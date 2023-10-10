Hilarie Burton Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Jeffrey Dean Morgan

These two have perfect chemistry onscreen and off.
Hilarie Burton is giving fans a rare peek into her relationship with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, revealing how she and the Walking Dead actor have kept the magic alive for more than 14 years.
"My husband is my muse when it comes to work," the One Tree Hill alum wrote in her new book Grimoire Girl. "I see the effort he puts into it. I see how committed he is to breaking stereotypes. He's not afraid to cry when he plays a legendary tough guy. He is generous with his affection. He cares very much about the words and will have hard conversations with writers and producers to make sure that the characters and stories are honored."
And playing an onscreen husband and wife in The Walking Dead was a special moment for them both—and also a reminder to Hilarie of how lucky she is.
"Working with him on The Walking Dead was such a warm and fulfilling experience," the White Collar actress continued. "We have very different relationships with acting. For me, it is something that I have done my entire life, having been put in classes while in preschool. Jeff came to it much later and struggled in Los Angeles for a lot of years before he started working. And so, his appreciation for what he gets to do for a living is this beautiful reminder for me of what the work is really about."
And as two working actors who have the busy schedules to match, the 41-year-old—who shares son Gus, 13, and daughter George, 5, with the Grey's Anatomy alum—said time apart has made their time together all the more special.
"The idea of only seeing your spouse half the year doesn't seem so outlandish to me as an adult," she wrote, while making comparisons between Jeff and Hades, and the myth of Persephone. "Jeff has been on the road for work since we met, and it just makes the hellos and goodbyes more passionate. I liked that this marriage was a marriage of two independent, strong personalities."
So, when those strong personalities do clash, the Drama Queens podcast co-host has a secret weapon—tomatoes.
"When I make spaghetti sauce or chili, I make a point of having my son with me as we crush the whole Italian tomatoes in the pot by hand," she explained in Grimoire Girl, which is part memoir, part spell book. "I tell him to make a wish or an intention with each tomato he squeezes."
She continued, "What my husband doesn't know is that sometimes when we've been bickering, I will do that as a little bit of love magic to calm him down. Crushing tomatoes becomes the action of quashing the argument. I don't know if it's the spell, or the fact that he feels really loved when he's cooked for… but that s--t works!"
These anecdotes are rare for the couple, who've largely keep their relationship so private that their 2019 nuptials surprised many who'd assumed they wed years before.
"We've lived as husband and wife for a decade," Hilarie wrote on Instagram at the time when reflecting on their wedding. "We've built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I've been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years."
"I love you Jeffrey," she continued. "I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I'm Mrs. Morgan."
And to live even more of their romance from the very beginning