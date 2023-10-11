How RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas & Husband Shawn Are Addressing Rumors He's Gay

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn Trujillo tackled infidelity rumors head-on after costar Meredith Marks was accused of spreading rumors he's gay.

Angie Katsanevas is nipping speculation around her husband's sexuality in the butt bud.

After Meredith Marks was accused of spreading rumors suggesting her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar's husband Shawn Trujillo is sleeping with men behind her back, the longtime couple tackled the allegations head-on on the Bravo series' Oct. 10 episode.

Recounting her confrontation with Meredith at Lisa Barlow's après no ski party, Angie told Shawn back home, "She started alluding to the fact that she could destroy our family and that you actually like men or you are hooking up with men on the side."

Initially shocked by the cheating claims, Shawn responded, "What a f--king idiot." However, the reality stars remained unbothered by the gay rumors.

"That's been a thing for you that you've had to listen to for 30 years," Angie noted. "You know, you're a hairdresser, so you're automatically gay."

For Shawn, speculation about his sexual orientation wasn't his biggest issue with Meredith's gossiping.

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"Bottom line is gay, straight, whatever, it's the adultery part of it that's bad," he replied. "I know I don't have to explain this s--t to you. It's crazy, it's nuts, it's a smear campaign and to what end is this woman willing to go to?"

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Angie continued to try and comfort her spouse of over 20 years, adding, "Don't let this bother you, because I stood up for my family and I stood up for our marriage and for our family unit. She's a miserable bitch. Don't let her get to you."

Despite Angie's kind words, Shawn got emotional thinking about how the allegations could affect their 12-year-old daughter.

"You know Elektra's gonna hear about this and it kills me to think that she would ever think that I would do something like this," he said with tears in his eyes. "I work my ass off to be her hero."

However, Angie didn't waiver in her support. "You are, and the way that you handle this is gonna show her," she told Shawn. "She's gonna admire you even more."

Later in the episode, Angie explained to Lisa and Whitney Rose why the accusation was so hurtful to her and how she fears Elektra seeing it discussed on TV.

"To see him like that just crushed me," she said of Shawn. "She's gonna hear this and it's out there. How is this gonna affect my daughter?"

See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season four.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she's also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Heather Gay

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller's list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and "Bad Weather" makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group's tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty ... yet again.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Mary Cosby

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

