How RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas & Husband Shawn Are Addressing Rumors He's Gay

Angie Katsanevas is nipping speculation around her husband's sexuality in the
butt bud.
After Meredith Marks was accused of spreading rumors suggesting her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar's husband Shawn Trujillo is sleeping with men behind her back, the longtime couple tackled the allegations head-on on the Bravo series' Oct. 10 episode.
Recounting her confrontation with Meredith at Lisa Barlow's après no ski party, Angie told Shawn back home, "She started alluding to the fact that she could destroy our family and that you actually like men or you are hooking up with men on the side."
Initially shocked by the cheating claims, Shawn responded, "What a f--king idiot." However, the reality stars remained unbothered by the gay rumors.
"That's been a thing for you that you've had to listen to for 30 years," Angie noted. "You know, you're a hairdresser, so you're automatically gay."
For Shawn, speculation about his sexual orientation wasn't his biggest issue with Meredith's gossiping.
"Bottom line is gay, straight, whatever, it's the adultery part of it that's bad," he replied. "I know I don't have to explain this s--t to you. It's crazy, it's nuts, it's a smear campaign and to what end is this woman willing to go to?"
Angie continued to try and comfort her spouse of over 20 years, adding, "Don't let this bother you, because I stood up for my family and I stood up for our marriage and for our family unit. She's a miserable bitch. Don't let her get to you."
Despite Angie's kind words, Shawn got emotional thinking about how the allegations could affect their 12-year-old daughter.
"You know Elektra's gonna hear about this and it kills me to think that she would ever think that I would do something like this," he said with tears in his eyes. "I work my ass off to be her hero."
However, Angie didn't waiver in her support. "You are, and the way that you handle this is gonna show her," she told Shawn. "She's gonna admire you even more."
Later in the episode, Angie explained to Lisa and Whitney Rose why the accusation was so hurtful to her and how she fears Elektra seeing it discussed on TV.
"To see him like that just crushed me," she said of Shawn. "She's gonna hear this and it's out there. How is this gonna affect my daughter?"
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season four.
