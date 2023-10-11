How RHOSLC's Angie Katsanevas & Husband Shawn Are Addressing Rumors He's Gay

Watch : RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

Angie Katsanevas is nipping speculation around her husband's sexuality in the butt bud.

After Meredith Marks was accused of spreading rumors suggesting her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar's husband Shawn Trujillo is sleeping with men behind her back, the longtime couple tackled the allegations head-on on the Bravo series' Oct. 10 episode.

Recounting her confrontation with Meredith at Lisa Barlow's après no ski party, Angie told Shawn back home, "She started alluding to the fact that she could destroy our family and that you actually like men or you are hooking up with men on the side."

Initially shocked by the cheating claims, Shawn responded, "What a f--king idiot." However, the reality stars remained unbothered by the gay rumors.

"That's been a thing for you that you've had to listen to for 30 years," Angie noted. "You know, you're a hairdresser, so you're automatically gay."

For Shawn, speculation about his sexual orientation wasn't his biggest issue with Meredith's gossiping.