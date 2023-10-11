Get That Vitamix Blender You've Wanted on Amazon October Prime Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you think all blenders are the same, think again. A Vitamix is a next-level, small appliance that you need in your home. That's because it's much more than just a blender. When you buy a Vitamix, you're treating yourself to a multitasking, essential gadget. However, there's one small caveat: the price.
If you've wanted a Vitamix blender for a while, but you haven't shopped yet, stop what you are doing right now. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and it's the best time to save on kitchen must-haves, including the coveted Vitamix.
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 Oz. Container
The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender is built to last. It has 10 speeds, which means you can do a variety of tasks. And the cherry on top? It cleans itself in just 30 seconds. This blender has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More Amazon October Prime Day Blender Deals
PopBabies Portable Personal Blender for $26 (was $50)
Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie & Food Processing Blender for $90 (was $130)
Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. (Renewed Premium) for $190 (was $290)
Oster Blender Pro 1200 with Glass Jar & 24-Ounce Smoothie Cup for $60 (was $110)
Magic Bullet Blender 11 Piece Set for $32 (was $50)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
