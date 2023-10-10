John Cena Shares Regret Over Feud With Dwayne Johnson After Criticizing His Move to Hollywood

Watch : John Cena Answers Rapid Fire Questions

John Cena is looking back at when tensions arose with Dwayne Johnson outside of the ring.

The WWE star recently shared his regrets over starting a feud with the Jumanji star back in the late aughts when he publicly criticized Dwayne's choice to move away from wrestling to venture into an acting career.

As John—who later made a similar move to onscreen roles—explained, he can now "one hundred percent see and understand" the shift from a completely different perspective.

"If you've been following what I've tried to do, especially as of late," the Peacemaker star said during the WWE Fastlane Press Conference Oct. 7, "publicly and personally to Dwayne Johnson, I've stated that although I thought I was trying to do what's best for business, I went about it the wrong way."

The feud between John and Dwayne (also known by his moniker as The Rock) first ignited after a 2008 interview with The Sun, in which John claimed the Game Plan star "doesn't give anything back" to the wrestling world and suggested he return to do an occasional appearance.

Now, the three-time Heavyweight Champ says that his commentary on his former colleague "violated his trust."