Why Selena Gomez Turns to 10-Year-Old Sister Gracie for Advice Despite Their Age Gap

There's only family love in this building.
Selena Gomez shared some insight into her bond with little sister Gracie Teefey while reflecting on her favorite way to have a mental health day.
"Spending time with my little sister, Gracie," the singer told her mental health organization Wondermind. "She's so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise."
And Selena encourages anyone struggling with their mental health to lean on their loved ones.
"I don't love giving advice because I don't have all of the answers," the Rare Beauty mogul, who's spoken about her own mental health journey, continued. "I'd say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."
Over the years, Selena has given glimpses into her relationship with Gracie. In fact, the preteen has accompanied her sister to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo concerts as well as to the 2023 Golden Globes and Frozen II premiere.
And of course, their bond is all over Selena's social media posts. Gracie even made a cameo in the Only Murders in the Building star's new song "Single Soon" and could be heard telling her, "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all."
Selena has sent the love right back.
"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute."
To see more of their sweet sibling snapshots, keep reading.