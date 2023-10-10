Why Selena Gomez Turns to 10-Year-Old Sister Gracie for Advice Despite Their Age Gap

Selena Gomez recently shared her favorite way to spend a mental health day—and it involves her sister Gracie. The singer discussed why she loves to turn to the 10-year-old for advice.

Watch: Selena Gomez's Sister Shaves Brooklyn Beckham's Head

There's only family love in this building. 

Selena Gomez shared some insight into her bond with little sister Gracie Teefey while reflecting on her favorite way to have a mental health day. 

"Spending time with my little sister, Gracie," the singer told her mental health organization Wondermind. "She's so innocent and pure. She helps me keep perspective on life. It's funny because she's 10; I am 31, and even with such a big age gap I love her advice. She is very wise." 

And Selena encourages anyone struggling with their mental health to lean on their loved ones.

"I don't love giving advice because I don't have all of the answers," the Rare Beauty mogul, who's spoken about her own mental health journey, continued. "I'd say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It's very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable."

photos
Selena Gomez's Openhearted Quotes About Mental Health

Over the years, Selena has given glimpses into her relationship with Gracie. In fact, the preteen has accompanied her sister to Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo concerts as well as to the 2023 Golden Globes and Frozen II premiere.

And of course, their bond is all over Selena's social media posts. Gracie even made a cameo in the Only Murders in the Building star's new song "Single Soon" and could be heard telling her, "I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all."

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Selena has sent the love right back. 

"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love," she wrote in a February Instagram post. "Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute."

To see more of their sweet sibling snapshots, keep reading.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Never Letting Go

Selena Gomez and her younger sister Gracie Teefey shared a sweet moment at the red carpet premiere of Frozen 2 in November 2019.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Precious Memories

"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love," Selena wrote on Insatgram. "Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute."

TikTok/Selena Gomez
Sibling POV

Gracie trolled Selena and poked fun at her social media skills in an August 2021 TikTok video, quipping, "You embarass me."

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Twinning

The sisters rocked matching black during a "sister date night" in January 2023.

Instagram/Mandy Teefey
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Selena and Gracie joined their mom, Mandy Teefey, for a Cyndi Lauper concert in July 2019.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Hugs

The Disney Channel alum couldn't keep her hands to herself and stop hugging her "favorite human."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Golden Duo

Selena took Gracie to the 2023 Golden Globes.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Sister, Sister

"I love my little me," Selena captioned this elevator selfie with Gracie. "She's cooler than I'll ever be."

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Bon Appetit

The siblings shared an oversized croissant when Selena was working in Paris.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Besties

Selena captioned this adorable throwback: "best thing in the world."

TikTok
Good 4 Them

In an August 2022 TikTok, Selena sings to Gracie during an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Bundled Up

Selena and Gracie didn't let a little cold weather put a damper on their spirits!

Instagram (selenagomez)
Wildest Dreams

The singer made her sister's wildest dreams come true by bringing her to see Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour show in Los Angeles.

Instagram/Mandy Teefey
Daddy's Girls

On Father's Day 2023, Selena's mom posted this sweet photo of her husband, Brian Teefey, hanging out with their daughter Gracie and the Rare Beauty founder.

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Buzz It Like Beckham

Selena posted this adorable photo of Gracie giving pal Brooklyn Beckham a haircut in August 2023.

