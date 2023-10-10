Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reach Temporary Child Custody Agreement Amid Legal Battle

Watch : Joe Jonas Slams Sophie Turner Lawsuit as “Misleading”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are working on a plan for co-parenting their two lovebugs.

As the Game of Thrones star and the singer work through the details of their divorce, one of the major points of contention has been whether daughters Willa, 3, and their 14-month-old whose initials have been revealed as DMJ, will reside in the U.S., where their dad is from, or their mom's native U.K. And after agreeing to not to move their daughters out of the greater New York City area in late Sept. amid mediation, the estranged couple have reached a more detailed interim agreement.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 10, "due to the ongoing and productive nature of mediation," Joe and Sophie have agreed to split the next few months equally between them "in anticipation of an amicable resolution of all issues being reached."

And this arrangement, in effect through early Jan. 2024, includes how they'll split custody over the holidays. Sophie will have their daughters between Oct. 9 and 21, during which time she's allowed to bring them to the United Kingdom, then Joe will have the two girls until Nov. 2. The actress will subsequently have custody again until Nov. 22, with Joe having the girls for Thanksgiving and through Dec. 16, before once again going to Sophie through Jan. 7—with the 27-year-old having custody through Christmas and New Year's.

