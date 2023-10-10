Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Stepson Landon Barker’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's TikTok With Stepson Landon Barker Is a Mood

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a sweet trip down memory lane.

In honor of her stepson Landon Barker's 20th birthday, the Kardashians star—who wed Travis Barker in 2022—posted a few snapshots of the "Friends With Your EX" musician, including one throwback photo dating back to way before she and Travis became a couple.

In the pic shared to her Instagram Stories Oct. 9, a younger Landon is seen making a piece sign alongside Kourtney's oldest son Mason Disick, now 13, captioning her post, "how is this 2017."

And that's not all, as the Poosh founder—who shares kids Mason, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—also posted a TikTok of her and Landon, along with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can't believe you're 20!"

Kourtney—who is pregnant with her and Travis' first baby together—also followed up their TikTok with another photo of her, Travis and Landon at Coachella. Alongside the photo of the trio, she added an arrow pointing toward her stomach, writing, "baby Barker."