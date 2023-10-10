Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Stepson Landon Barker’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

In celebration of her stepson's 20th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian shared the ultimate throwback photo of Landon Barker alongside her oldest son Mason Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian is taking a sweet trip down memory lane.

In honor of her stepson Landon Barker's 20th birthday, the Kardashians star—who wed Travis Barker in 2022—posted a few snapshots of the "Friends With Your EX" musician, including one throwback photo dating back to way before she and Travis became a couple.

In the pic shared to her Instagram Stories Oct. 9, a younger Landon is seen making a piece sign alongside Kourtney's oldest son Mason Disick, now 13, captioning her post, "how is this 2017."

And that's not all, as the Poosh founder—who shares kids Mason, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—also posted a TikTok of her and Landon, along with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can't believe you're 20!"

Kourtney—who is pregnant with her and Travis' first baby together—also followed up their TikTok with another photo of her, Travis and Landon at Coachella. Alongside the photo of the trio, she added an arrow pointing toward her stomach, writing, "baby Barker."

photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Shower

As for Travis himself? The rocker—who is dad to Landon, Alabama, 17, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler—shared a special shoutout to his "mini me."

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for," he captioned his Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos of Landon. "I can't believe you're 20! The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I'm so proud of the man you have become and I love you."

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Keep reading for a look at their cutest pics together as a blended family.

Instagram
One More on the Way

Kourtney posted a photo of her baby bump in June 2023, a week after she and Travis publicly shared that they're expecting.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with Kourt, Penelope and sister Atiana De La Hoya during the festivities.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney and Alabama pose for another sweet selfie.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney posed together while enjoying a day at Disneyland for Kourtney's 43rd birthday on April 18.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
A Fashionable Family

Kourtney, Travis (wearing an Enfants Riches Déprimés sweater), Mason, Alabama and Atiana watched Landon model in the AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 Runway Show in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

