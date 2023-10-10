Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion Premiere Date and Details Revealed

The altar was just the beginning.
The Love Is Blind drama will continue in the season five reunion, which Netflix announced will drop on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. It will come two days after the episode 10 finale will reveal whether the two remaining couples—Lydia Arlene Velez Gonzalez and James Milton Johnson IV plus Stacy Renae Snyder and Ismael "Izzy" Zapata Jr.—tied the knot.
However, the reunion is not airing live following season four's attempt at a live show in April, which was derailed by technical issues and resulted in a major delay and apology from the streamer.
"It's not live," reads a teaser released Oct. 10, "but it is unmissable."
While it's unclear which of the cast members will be in attendance, Netflix confirmed that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will once again host the reunion special in spite of accusations of bias from a former cast member earlier this year.
"Hosted by Nick & Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind: The Reunion will reunite the cast for the first time since their mid-season breakups, 'I Dos,' or 'I Don'ts,'" reads a synopsis. "They'll reflect on their relationships, break down this season's twists and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded."
And there's plenty to dig into, including Lydia's past relationship with costar Uche Okoroha and her alleged offscreen fight with Uche's almost-fiancée Aaliyah Cosby.
As for how Milton feels about the entanglement? Look no further than his conversation with Uche at the cast barbecue.
"My perception is the exact same as it was then—it hasn't shifted," he told E! News of the scene. "If you're asking for my perception of their relationship, that may be a better question for one of them because they dated prior to me. So I couldn't comment on it."
