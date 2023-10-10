Savannah Chrisley Details Taking on Guardianship of Her Siblings at Age 26

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Reveals Todd's SURPRISING Prison Job

Savannah Chrisley is learning how to prioritize internal acceptance over external validation.

Despite being one of the early frontrunners on season two of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the reality star made the surprising decision to leave the competition early during the Oct. 9 episode. But the 26-year-old doesn't feel like a quitter, choosing to leave the show early to focus on raising her brother Grayson, 17, and her niece Chloe, 10, while her parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley serve their respective prison sentences. And if the decision to quit the show makes some people think she's soft, Savannah is more than okay with that label.

"I've always been super hard, like, 'I'm fine, so nothing else bothers me,'" Savannah told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But I've learned how soft I really am and I think that's something I've always wanted."

In addition to dealing with her parents Todd and Julie being sentenced to seven and 12 years, respectively, after they were convicted of bank and tax fraud, Savannah is also grieving the sudden death of her ex Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 23.