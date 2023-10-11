Ashley Graham's Fave Bronzing Face Mist Is on Sale at Amazon October Prime Day

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for St. Tropez. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fall is in full swing and that means Amazon's October Prime Day is here. That also means less sunlight. If you're looking a little pale, we feel you—and you're in luck. Ashley Graham's go-to product, St. Tropez's Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, which gives a sunkissed glow to bare skin and over makeup is in sale for Prime Day!
For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing. It is so simple to use. You don't even need to rub or blend it in after spraying. Another great thing about this product is that it delivers a boost of hydration, according to the brand.
Get a natural-looking glow, see what the hype is all about, and try the St. Tropez Purity Face Tan Mist for yourself.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Ashley's fave product couldn't be easier to use. There's no need to rub or blend the product in. You can use this spray on your bare skin or over makeup for a bronzed look. Your tan will develop in 4-8 hours with a medium, golden glow, according to the brand. This product has over 35,500 Sephora Loves and more than 4,800 five-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish
Here's an E! Shopping Editor recommendation that complements Ashley's recommendation. Use this exfoliating body polish 24 hours before applying your St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. In my experience, exfoliated skin tans more evenly and delivers longer-lasting results.
More Amazon October Prime Day Self-Tanner Deals
TAN-LUXE The Body - Illuminating Self-Tan Drops for $30 (was $50)
b.tan Besties Bundle for $17 (was $25)
Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Self Tanning Foam for $17 (was $26)
Bronze Tan Self Tanner Mousse Dark Self Tan Foam for $14 (was $20)
Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water - Color Correcting Self Tan Spray for $16 (was $32)
Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner Body Lotion 2-pack for $18 (was $24)
