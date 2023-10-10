Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Save Over $500 on the Samsung Frame Smart TV

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, unless you've been completely unplugged today, chances are you know that Amazon's October Prime Day is officially here! And you probably also know that this is a great time to snag those items you've been saving up for and/or waiting to go on sale. Like a KitchenAid Stand mixer. Or Sunday Riley's CEO Glow face oil.
Well, we have another to add to you list—and ours! That would be the glorious Samsung The Frame Smart TV. We have been drooling over this decor-friendly TV set since we first laid eyes on it a few years ago. It's $500 off during Amazon's October Prime Day sale, and you can choose to style your TV with or without the customizable bezel. It's rare to find The Frame for under $1,000, so snag this deal now!
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame Smart TV
The slim, wall mount-friendly Frame Smart TV turns your living room into your own art gallery. Show off your own photos and art or from Samsung's Art Store.
More Amazon Prime Day TV Deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $20 (was $40)
INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote for $80 (was $150)
TCL 65-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV for $380 (was $530)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.