98 Degrees Reveals How Taylor Swift Inspired Them to Re-Record Their Masters

Because of you, Taylor Swift, 98 Degrees was inspired to revisit their hits.

That's right, Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, and Justin Jeffre not only reunited for their recently wrapped tour, but they're taking a musical trip down memory lane.

"We're actually in the studio now working on a new project," Nick exclusively told E! News of the band's big plans at their Oct. 6 show in Beverly Hills, Calif. "We're gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move. And then we're also gonna have five new songs as well, and a new single coming out at the top of the year."

And the group credited Taylor for giving them the push they needed.

"We've been talking about doing it for a while," Jeff noted. "Because, look, I mean obviously there have been opportunities for our songs. And you know, you have these battles with the label."

He later added, "So, we thought it'd be natural for us to do this, you know, sort of rerecording of our masters. Taylor Swift sort of brought it to the forefront. The fans have embraced that. And so we're like, 'OK, now's the time to do it.'"