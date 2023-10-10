Amazon October Prime Day 2023: Save $120 on This KitchenAid Mixer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, we have all heard about KitchenAid Mixers. However, let's be honest, for most of us they're a hefty investment. They're not cheap, but are they worth it? Just ask anyone who has one and you'll hear a resounding "yes" and endless accolades about a home appliance that lasts for decades without fail. You can get so much done with KitchenAid mixers. Everyone will tell you they are worth the price, but if you could spend less, why not go for it? You can save $180 during Amazon October Prime Day 2023.
The KitchenAid Artisan Series 3.5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer has 10 speeds and 10 different attachment options. It has more than 3,580 five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in nine colors.
This is a gift that anyone would appreciate. Or you can just treat yourself, of course. KitchenAid discounts are hard to come by, jump on these Amazon deals while you can.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Smaller but still as mighty, this mixer's stainless steel bowl can mix up 5 dozen cookies in a single batch and is sishwasher safe.
More Amazon October Prime Day Mixer Deals
GE Tilt-Head 5.3 Quart Electric Stand Mixer for $150 (was $300)
KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer for $45 (was $60)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer for $380 (was $460)
Cuisinart SM-50G Precision Master 5.5-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer for $217 (was $250)
Hamilton Beach 4 Quart Electric Stand Mixer for $75 (was $100)
