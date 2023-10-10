Everything Julia Fox Reveals About Dating Kanye West in Her Book Down the Drain

Julia Fox met Kanye West during a tumultuous time for the rapper.
Which doesn't really narrow it down as far as West is concerned, but in this case it was the very end of 2021, closing in on a year since Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Though West had been spied in the company of several women in the interim, it soon became apparent he was having a hard time seeing Kardashian moving on with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
And into all this walked Fox, until then best known for her role as Adam Sandler's mistress in Uncut Gems despite her high regional profile in New York as a magnetic woman-about-downtown.
"Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me," Fox told the New York Times shortly after their barely month-long but extensively chronicled romance ended in February 2022.
But he did make it into her memoir, Down the Drain.
"I feel like I went very lightly on it," Fox told E! News last month of how much West factors into the narrative. "I'm not trying to have bad blood or anything, it's all in the past."
That being said, the paramour who's obviously West is only referred to as "the artist," even though she readily admitted that he takes up "like six pages," so that's more style than an attempt to mask his identity. (And it's actually more like 16 pages.) Having described a number of harrowing experiences in the book, Fox has said that she changed the names of most of the still-living people she mentions.
So here is what Fox revealed in Down the Drain about the whirlwind month she spent as "the artist's" No. 1 muse: