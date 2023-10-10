Everything Julia Fox Reveals About Dating Kanye West in Her Book Down the Drain

Watch : Julia Fox Says Kanye West Will Be in Her Memoir

Julia Fox met Kanye West during a tumultuous time for the rapper.

Which doesn't really narrow it down as far as West is concerned, but in this case it was the very end of 2021, closing in on a year since Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Though West had been spied in the company of several women in the interim, it soon became apparent he was having a hard time seeing Kardashian moving on with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

And into all this walked Fox, until then best known for her role as Adam Sandler's mistress in Uncut Gems despite her high regional profile in New York as a magnetic woman-about-downtown.

"Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me," Fox told the New York Times shortly after their barely month-long but extensively chronicled romance ended in February 2022.

But he did make it into her memoir, Down the Drain.