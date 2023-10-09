Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse’s Suite Life Reunion Will Delight Disney Fans

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Calls Austin Butler Her "Twin Forever" in Birthday Post

There's nothing sweeter than a mini Disney Channel reunion.

Ashley Tisdale gave fans major nostalgia after she posted a picture with former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costar Dylan Sprouse.

The 38-year-old—who portrayed Maddie Fitzpatrick in the sitcom—shared a photo of herself and Dylan, who played Zack Martin, at a Rams game on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!"

For the Oct. 8 football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Ashley and Dylan were all smiles, pressing their heads together for the snap and keeping it causal in a suite of their own.

Also in the sports box? Dylan's wife, Barbara Palvin, whom the Beautiful Disaster actor married in July. In a follow-up Instagram Story, Ashley helped Barbara celebrate her birthday, posting a video of Dylan and friends presenting the model with a cake as they sang "Happy Birthday."