Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse’s Suite Life Reunion Will Delight Disney Fans

There's nothing sweeter than a mini Disney Channel reunion.
Ashley Tisdale gave fans major nostalgia after she posted a picture with former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costar Dylan Sprouse.
The 38-year-old—who portrayed Maddie Fitzpatrick in the sitcom—shared a photo of herself and Dylan, who played Zack Martin, at a Rams game on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!"
For the Oct. 8 football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Ashley and Dylan were all smiles, pressing their heads together for the snap and keeping it causal in a suite of their own.
Also in the sports box? Dylan's wife, Barbara Palvin, whom the Beautiful Disaster actor married in July. In a follow-up Instagram Story, Ashley helped Barbara celebrate her birthday, posting a video of Dylan and friends presenting the model with a cake as they sang "Happy Birthday."
But Ashley and Dylan's reunion doesn't mean fans should get their hopes up for the show—which aired 87 episodes from 2005 to 2008—to make a comeback on television. In fact, in 2020, Dylan's twin brother Cole Sprouse—who played Cody Martin—revealed why he doesn't think a revival is a good idea.
"I don't think it should be done if I'm being honest," he said on The Tonight Show at the time. "I think there's a huge potential to kind of demolish that perfect little golden memory of a program if you go back and you revive it."
The Riverdale alum then admitted to host Jimmy Fallon he's "not the biggest fan of the sequel and the spinoff thing."
"I think also, if enough time elapses, everyone who comes back to a program like that—they're not really in the same headspace," Cole continued. "So, to try and capture the same feeling that it was, in at least my childhood,...I don't know how it would feel. I think it would be enjoyable to find a way to do it that has a lot of respect and captures the feeling that people are actually desiring from that, but I don't know. I think it can be quite incendiary."
However, the 31-year-old was quick to chime in on why the series, which also got a spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, was so loved by viewers.
Cole joked, "I would hope it had something to do with me."
And to learn some behind-the-scenes secrets from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody—which also starred Brenda Song—keep reading...