Sydney Sweeney, Alix Earle & More Stars Love This Laneige Lip Mask That's on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what time of year it is, lip care is important. No one wants dry, chapped lips. If you feel like you've tried every lip balm, treatment, and mask without finding your holy grail product, you're only one shopping trip away from finding the one. Why not get a major discount during Amazon Prime Day while you're at it?
If you want to do some celebrity-inspired shopping, don't miss you chance to save 30% on the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it has been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
This pick is a true year-round essential. This one container will last such a long time, even if you use it multiple times a day. Don't just use it before sleeping. Add this lip mask into your day for a little dose of luxury. You deserve it!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
There are a few flavors to choose from. You can apply this at night before bed, as the name suggests, or reapply it throughout the day as needed. This product is such a great investment because one container will last a long time. You can even wear it over your favorite lip liner or matte lipstick for a glossy look and some extra hydration.
Let your favorite stars influence your next beauty purchase.
Celebrities Who Love the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sydney Sweeney: "I have one on me at all times, in my bag, in my bathroom. It has just been my staple product."
Porsha Williams: "When I'm on a plane, my lips get dry. I don't know if it's the way the air is circulated in the plane or what, but it's definitely a thing. It's a great time to put on the lip mask and care for your skin. You see a big difference when you prepare your skin, including your lips, for a flight. A lot of the time, even people who are into skincare forget about the lips, but we need to care for them too. I use a lip scrub too. You need to. It makes a big difference."
Alix Earle included this in her Prime Day recommendations for Prime Day 2023.
Justine Skye: "A lip mask is a nice gift, especially in the winter. I love Laneige."
Paige DeSorbo: "During New Year's, we went to Aspen. The first day when we got there, my whole mouth was so dry. My skin gets so dry that it actually hurts. I was lathering on that Laneige sleep mask."
Hannah Brown: "I always add beauty products as great stocking stuffers! The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub are two of my favorites."
Kenzie Ziegler: "I like just getting prettied up and doing skincare. The one thing I can recommend is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's so good."
Dr. Nicole Martin: "Who doesn't like smooth supple lips? I keep Laneige Lip Sleeping mask in my bag and apply it whenever my lips need a hydration boost. It's a softening balm packed with antioxidants and a hint of berry."
Alexia Nepola: "I use a berry Lip Sleeping Mask by Laneige. I love how my lips feel the following morning and the container is so cute."
Drew Sidora: "I suggest picking up the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's a soothing lip mask that moisturizes overnight and helps combat dry lips, especially as the weather changes."
Delilah Belle Hamlin keeps this product in her bag.
Serayah: "I don't only use it when I'm sleeping. I use this all day, any month of the year, and a little bit goes a long way."
Ashley Haas: "For my everyday lip moisturization, I use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask."
More Laneige Prime Day Deals
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents and has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Overnight Gel, Replenishes Skin to Brighten, Clarify, Hydrate and Strengthen Skin's Moisture Barrier
I felt a major difference the first time I put this mask on my skin. I put it on right before bed, kept it on overnight, and woke up to supremely soft skin. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like their skin is dry. My skin is brighter, hydrated, and clear when I use this on a regular basis.
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?' I would say I have combination skin. It will get dry or oily at different points. When it's dry, I switch over to the Water Sleeping Mask."
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Looking for long-lasting hydration? This luxurious cream comes through. It firms and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, according to the brand.
Sydney Sweeney said, "I love these products because it feels like putting a cloud on your face. This is so nice, fluffy, and creamy without that heavy feeling."
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
This serum is an intensely hydrating addition to your routine. Sydney Sweeney shared, "I will use the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum. Then, I do the Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, the eye cream, the and the Lip Sleeping Mask."
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.