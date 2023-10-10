Sydney Sweeney, Alix Earle & More Stars Love This Laneige Lip Mask That's on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Let your favorite stars influence your next beauty purchase.

Celebrities Who Love the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sydney Sweeney: "I have one on me at all times, in my bag, in my bathroom. It has just been my staple product."

Porsha Williams: "When I'm on a plane, my lips get dry. I don't know if it's the way the air is circulated in the plane or what, but it's definitely a thing. It's a great time to put on the lip mask and care for your skin. You see a big difference when you prepare your skin, including your lips, for a flight. A lot of the time, even people who are into skincare forget about the lips, but we need to care for them too. I use a lip scrub too. You need to. It makes a big difference."

Alix Earle included this in her Prime Day recommendations for Prime Day 2023.

Justine Skye: "A lip mask is a nice gift, especially in the winter. I love Laneige."

Paige DeSorbo: "During New Year's, we went to Aspen. The first day when we got there, my whole mouth was so dry. My skin gets so dry that it actually hurts. I was lathering on that Laneige sleep mask."

Hannah Brown: "I always add beauty products as great stocking stuffers! The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub are two of my favorites."

Kenzie Ziegler: "I like just getting prettied up and doing skincare. The one thing I can recommend is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's so good."

Dr. Nicole Martin: "Who doesn't like smooth supple lips? I keep Laneige Lip Sleeping mask in my bag and apply it whenever my lips need a hydration boost. It's a softening balm packed with antioxidants and a hint of berry."

Alexia Nepola: "I use a berry Lip Sleeping Mask by Laneige. I love how my lips feel the following morning and the container is so cute."

Drew Sidora: "I suggest picking up the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It's a soothing lip mask that moisturizes overnight and helps combat dry lips, especially as the weather changes."

Delilah Belle Hamlin keeps this product in her bag.

Serayah: "I don't only use it when I'm sleeping. I use this all day, any month of the year, and a little bit goes a long way."

Ashley Haas: "For my everyday lip moisturization, I use Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask."