Proof Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Breakup Rumors Were a Perfect Illusion

In addition to the rare social media post to give her other half a heartfelt shoutout, Gaga has also spoken to their relationship a handful of times. In fact, shortly after debuting their romance, Gaga referred to Michael as "the love of my life" in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe that April.

Then over a year later in November 2021, after Gaga's dogs were safely returned after being stolen while out with her dog walker, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."

Though it's been a while since Gaga has commented publicly on her romance, there's good reason—she made the decision to keep much of her life private while she focused on other creative endeavors.

"I've been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way," the 37-year-old wrote in a message on Instagram in June. "I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit."

She continued, "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me."