Proof Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Breakup Rumors Were a Perfect Illusion

Lady Gaga still wants Michael Polansky's stupid love.
Despite rumors circulating earlier this year that the pair had split after three years together, Gaga and Michael were recently spotted together multiple times in Las Vegas—putting any breakup theories to bed. In fact, the duo made their mark in Sin City by taking in its musical offerings.
First, Gaga and Michael were seen showing Katy Perry some support at her Oct. 6 Las Vegas residency show. In pictures shared online by fans, "Poker Face" singer and the entrepreneur can be seen sitting together during the concert, while a video shows the pair heading towards their seats together, with Gaga throwing up a peace sign at fans.
Then just two days later, she and Michael once again enjoyed some music, this time attending U2's concert at the new Las Vegas Sphere. As seen in pictures shared online, whereas Gaga got dolled up in a leather jacket for Katy, the pair both kept it casual to see the Irish rockers during the Oct. 8 show, with Gaga opting for a flannel while Michael wore a sweatshirt and baseball cap.
The "Bad Romance" singer and the tech mogul were first linked in early 2020, and in the three plus years since they made their relationship public, Gaga has given the occasional glimpse into their love.
Back in March 2020, the House of Gucci star captioned a selfie of the two, "I've got a STUPID love," and then a year later, while showing off a massive basket of flowers Michael sent her for her birthday, she wrote, "I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need."
In addition to the rare social media post to give her other half a heartfelt shoutout, Gaga has also spoken to their relationship a handful of times. In fact, shortly after debuting their romance, Gaga referred to Michael as "the love of my life" in an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe that April.
Then over a year later in November 2021, after Gaga's dogs were safely returned after being stolen while out with her dog walker, she told The Hollywood Reporter, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life."
Though it's been a while since Gaga has commented publicly on her romance, there's good reason—she made the decision to keep much of her life private while she focused on other creative endeavors.
"I've been experiencing my creativity ever since last summer in a really special and private way," the 37-year-old wrote in a message on Instagram in June. "I wrote and produced music for a special project, I prepared for months developing my character for Joker, I filmed Joker for many months (a very introspective time), I have been running my start-up Haus Labs, doing philanthropic work, and additionally have been working on the Chromatica Ball film edit."
She continued, "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."I may not be sharing as much of myself online as I have in the past, but I hope you know this time to myself has been extremely healing and recharging for my heart, mind, body, and creativity—to create within myself and to have a personal life that's just for me."