Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Shake Reacts to Deepti's Massive Influencer Success

By Brett Malec Oct 09, 2023 8:17 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesCouplesShowsInfluencerLove Is BlindNBCUHouse of Villains
PREMIERES OCT. 12, 10 PM
Watch: "House of Villains" - FIRST LOOK Sneak Peek | E!

Despite their incredibly rocky past, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee only wishes the best for Deepti Vempati.

In fact, after Deepti recently revealed she's now making a massive amount of money as an influencer following her stint on Love Is Blind, the veterinarian/DJ revealed he's anything but bitter over his ex-fiancée's success—despite not being in her tax bracket after their breakup.

"Definitely not raking in the kind of cash she is," Shake exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the premiere of his new E! series House of Villains. "Happy for her, frankly. But, we're kind of different types of people. She is happy to promote certain things, things that come with influencer life that I'd probably have a harder time doing. I am typically unwilling to post about something or promote something unless I'm genuinely invested in that or believe in that."

Last month, Deepti—who previously made just over $100,000 annually as a data analyst for a tech company before quitting her job—revealed to Fortune she's made half a million dollars since becoming an influencer full time.

And while Shake hasn't been using social media as a source of income after becoming infamous on the Netflix dating show, he did find a new career path after networking with fans of the reality show at a Taylor Swift concert.

photos
House of Villains: Meet the Cast

"I'm still a veterinarian, but I'm also now in real estate originating mortgage loans, home loans," the 33-year-old revealed, adding that one fan named Mama Jen mentored him on his new journey. "She said 'why don't you come work for Lone Star?' She sponsored my license and now I'm a licensed loan officer. It's not the same kind of posting for money type of thing, but this is more something I'm comfortable doing."

As for where he and Deepti stand today after their contentious breakup last year and subsequent battles in the media?

Netflix

"We're not on good terms, and one of the big reasons is she knew the true context, but she never cared to correct anything in the media because the current image was in her benefit," he admitted to E!. "It directly benefited her at my expense, so she didn't care to clear anything up and that bothered me."

However, Shake is willing to leave their drama in past.

"There was a while where I was very mad and very angry because I was still feeling this hatred online," the reality star explained. "But now that things have kind of moved on and my life's going pretty well, I'm proud of her for whatever success she's achieved, honestly. And I've learned that her success is no longer at my expense. Now we can both succeed, and if someone's gonna succeed as hard as she has, I'm glad it was my partner."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Shares Why It’s “Tough” Raising Grayson and Chloe

2

Rebecca Loos Reacts to Commentary Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Claims

3

Eminem & Hailie Jade Are the Ultimate Father-Daughter Team at NFL Game

photos
Love Is Blind Season 5: Meet the Cast

And, no, he is expecting an apology from his ex after she left him at the altar.

"Not anymore," he stated. "After that stuff came out and I was hurt, I said some nasty stuff too. We're both guilty in different things here. It's fine."

See Shake go head-to-head with other reality TV "villains" for a $200,000 prize when House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. on E!.

And keep reading for some surprising updates on Love Is Blind couples who hooked up off camera.

Netflix

Marshall Glaze and Kacia Clark

After his engagement to Jackie Bonds ended early in season four—and his ex-fiancée immediately moved on by dating her other pod connection, Josh Demas—Marshall exclusively revealed to E! News that he tried rebounding with another cast mate he connected with in the pods.

"I actually reached out to Kacia," Marshall told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We tried." Kacia didn't receive much screen time on the show, but made a lasting impression on Marshall. Alas, he explained that he was still too hung up on his failed relationship with Jackie to make anything work.

"I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience," Marshall admitted. "It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia." He added that ending things with Kacia was "rough" and he stills feels "apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, 'This isn't really the time or the place.'"

Netflix
Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas

Technically, viewers did get to see the start of Jackie and Josh's controversial relationship happen, though Jackie fired back at claims that they began dating before she broke up with Marshall. Taking to Instagram April 10 to "speak the truth," Jackie clarified the timeline and denied cheating on her former fiancée. 

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" she wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up."

During the live reunion, Jackie revealed she and Josh have been dating since the show ended and recently moved in together. After the special aired, Jackie posted a tribute to her boyfriend on social media.  "A year of standing side by side with my other half. Our journey to find each other was not easy but it was worth it," she captioned a series of photos of her with Josh. "Thank you for loving me, standing by me and protecting me. I love you forever and through every realm."

Netflix
Paul Peden and Wendi Kong

Torn between Micah Lussier and Amber Wilder in the pods, Paul ultimately chose to propose to Micah, only to be the one to say no at the altar. And after filming ended for season four, Paul decided to rekindle a connection he had early on in the experiment, just not with Amber. 

"There was another girl Wendi, the aerospace engineer," Paul exclusively revealed to E! News. "I talked to her a lot. I had an insane connection with her." While Wendi was another woman who didn't get much airtime, Paul shared that he bonded with her in the real world. However, he clarified that they were "never exclusive, but went on dates." 

The pair were only together for a brief amount of time because, Paul explained, they were almost too compatible. 

"It's almost too much," Paul told Lim Rhodes. "I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself. We were really similar."

Netflix
Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati

After months of speculation that their friendship had blossomed into a romance after their respective engagements ended, the season two duo revealed they were dating during the spinoff series Love Is Blind's After the Altar. Too bad Kyle and Deepti had already split by the time the episodes had dropped in September of last year.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," Kyle wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram post. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Kyle has since moved on, exclusively confirming to E! News that he is engaged to Tania Leanos after proposing in Chicago April 11.

"After our first date, I told my mom and best friend that I found my wife and I'm going to marry her as soon as possible," Kyle told E! News. "Tania is the perfect combination of heart, humor and brains. Her nurturing way and compassion are incomparable, and I am constantly in awe of the love she radiates."

Netflix
Shayne Jansen and Shaina Hurley

Did they or didn't they? After Shayne chose to propose to Natalie Lee in season two, Shaina still made her feelings for him known. And after Shayne and Natalie didn't get married in the finale, they tried to give their relationship another shot off-camera. But Natalie revealed during Love Is Blind After the Altar that she discovered "flirtatious messages" between her boyfriend and Shaina about "what would have happened if they ended up together." The direct messages lead to the (second) demise of their romance, with Natalie explaining, "That's why we're not together anymore."

On After the Altar, Shaina insisted that it was "slander," telling Shayne, "We've always been appropriate. We've never hung out alone." (They, at the time, they were indeed hanging out alone.)

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Natalie suggested "a lot more" of Shayne and Shaina's correspondences were left "on the cutting room floor."

"I understand, in terms of how much you can really show in these three 45-minute-long episodes," she said, "but what I do have is, again, text messages and emails with Shayne, talking about him unsending Instagram messages, deleting messages, and those DMs with Shaina, so that's something that I talked about that didn't make the cut, that I think kind of would have helped with the story."

Instagram
Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin

While he initially proposed to Jessica Batten in season one, Mark also had a connection with "LC" in the pods. So, after his relationship with Jessica ended, Mark and "LC" rekindled things IRL. But their romance was shortlived, LC ended things when she learned that Mark was dating someone else.

"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," LC shared in a statement to E! News in June 2020. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."

In his own statement, Mark said, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."

Since then, Mark found love with Aubrey Rainey, whom he married in September of last year. The couple have two sons, Ace, 2, and Axton, 13 months.

House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Savannah Chrisley Shares Why It’s “Tough” Raising Grayson and Chloe

2

Rebecca Loos Reacts to Commentary Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Claims

3

Eminem & Hailie Jade Are the Ultimate Father-Daughter Team at NFL Game

4

Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Separation

5

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift