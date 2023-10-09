Love Is Blind's Shake Reacts to Deepti's Massive Influencer Success

Watch : "House of Villains" - FIRST LOOK Sneak Peek | E!

Despite their incredibly rocky past, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee only wishes the best for Deepti Vempati.

In fact, after Deepti recently revealed she's now making a massive amount of money as an influencer following her stint on Love Is Blind, the veterinarian/DJ revealed he's anything but bitter over his ex-fiancée's success—despite not being in her tax bracket after their breakup.

"Definitely not raking in the kind of cash she is," Shake exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the premiere of his new E! series House of Villains. "Happy for her, frankly. But, we're kind of different types of people. She is happy to promote certain things, things that come with influencer life that I'd probably have a harder time doing. I am typically unwilling to post about something or promote something unless I'm genuinely invested in that or believe in that."

Last month, Deepti—who previously made just over $100,000 annually as a data analyst for a tech company before quitting her job—revealed to Fortune she's made half a million dollars since becoming an influencer full time.

And while Shake hasn't been using social media as a source of income after becoming infamous on the Netflix dating show, he did find a new career path after networking with fans of the reality show at a Taylor Swift concert.