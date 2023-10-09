Love Is Blind's Shake Reacts to Deepti's Massive Influencer Success

Despite their incredibly rocky past, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee only wishes the best for Deepti Vempati.
In fact, after Deepti recently revealed she's now making a massive amount of money as an influencer following her stint on Love Is Blind, the veterinarian/DJ revealed he's anything but bitter over his ex-fiancée's success—despite not being in her tax bracket after their breakup.
"Definitely not raking in the kind of cash she is," Shake exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of the premiere of his new E! series House of Villains. "Happy for her, frankly. But, we're kind of different types of people. She is happy to promote certain things, things that come with influencer life that I'd probably have a harder time doing. I am typically unwilling to post about something or promote something unless I'm genuinely invested in that or believe in that."
Last month, Deepti—who previously made just over $100,000 annually as a data analyst for a tech company before quitting her job—revealed to Fortune she's made half a million dollars since becoming an influencer full time.
And while Shake hasn't been using social media as a source of income after becoming infamous on the Netflix dating show, he did find a new career path after networking with fans of the reality show at a Taylor Swift concert.
"I'm still a veterinarian, but I'm also now in real estate originating mortgage loans, home loans," the 33-year-old revealed, adding that one fan named Mama Jen mentored him on his new journey. "She said 'why don't you come work for Lone Star?' She sponsored my license and now I'm a licensed loan officer. It's not the same kind of posting for money type of thing, but this is more something I'm comfortable doing."
As for where he and Deepti stand today after their contentious breakup last year and subsequent battles in the media?
"We're not on good terms, and one of the big reasons is she knew the true context, but she never cared to correct anything in the media because the current image was in her benefit," he admitted to E!. "It directly benefited her at my expense, so she didn't care to clear anything up and that bothered me."
However, Shake is willing to leave their drama in past.
"There was a while where I was very mad and very angry because I was still feeling this hatred online," the reality star explained. "But now that things have kind of moved on and my life's going pretty well, I'm proud of her for whatever success she's achieved, honestly. And I've learned that her success is no longer at my expense. Now we can both succeed, and if someone's gonna succeed as hard as she has, I'm glad it was my partner."
And, no, he is expecting an apology from his ex after she left him at the altar.
"Not anymore," he stated. "After that stuff came out and I was hurt, I said some nasty stuff too. We're both guilty in different things here. It's fine."
See Shake go head-to-head with other reality TV "villains" for a $200,000 prize when House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. on E!.
