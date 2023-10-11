Why Jesse Palmer Definitely Thinks There Will Be a Golden Bachelorette

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

ABC, will you accept Jesse Palmer's pitch for the latest Bachelor spinoff? Because after hosting the inaugural season of the Golden Bachelor, the former lead has taken a real shine to the franchise's more mature version.

Asked if he was ready to suit up for the Golden Bachelorette, he told E! News in an exclusive interview, "Absolutely. I really hope that's the case."

However, the former NFL quarterback acknowledged he's not the one calling the plays. "I can't speak on behalf of executives or anybody else, obviously," allowed the athlete. "I'm sure everyone's waiting to see how this one goes first. But I know there are thousands of women across America deserving of that."

And more than a few of them are sharing their heartbreaking tales of love and loss every Thursday night. "There's some incredible stories that I think are really going to resonate with people at home once you start peeling back the layers," Palmer, 45, noted. "As the show goes on, you learn more about these women, what they've been through. I think there's going to be a swell in support of there being a Golden Bachelorette. That's my personal opinion."