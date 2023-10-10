October Prime Day 2023 Deals on Tech & Amazon Devices: $80 TV, $89 AirPods & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Mamma mia! Here we go again. Amazon's July Prime Day event may have been the most highly anticipated sale of the year with unbelievable deals on home, tech, fashion, and beauty items, but the story doesn't end there. Whether you found your happily-ever-after with a new TV or missed out on snagging a shiny iPad back in July, you have another chance to score some major deals. Amazon just launched its Prime Big Deals Days event, which gives you today and tomorrow to shop till you drop.
There are thousands of items on sale over the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, so if you're not sure what the very best deals are, you've come to the right place. We've done the digging for you and found some can't-miss sale prices on all things tech, from Samsung's beautiful Frame TV to Amazon's must-have Kindle Paperwhite and so much more. There are simply so many amazing gadgets on sale for hundreds of dollars off!
Just keep scrolling to shop some standout Amazon Prime Day tech deals.
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
If you're looking for an amazing TV at a great price point, this one from Insignia is amazing. This smart TV supports platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, and it has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
More October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $20 (originally $40)
Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation for $65 (originally $120)
Echo Show 8 - HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP Camera for $60 (originally $130)
Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock and Alexa $45 (originally $60)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $75 (originally $150)
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $280 (originally $400)
Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110 (originally $140)
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for $194 (originally $258)
Blink Video Doorbell for $30 (originally $60)
Ring Video Doorbell for $55 (originally $100)
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit for $198 (originally $330)
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Right now, you can shop this 9th Generation Apple iPad for just $249 in silver or space grey. The display and details are vibrant and clear, making it the perfect gadget for work, studying, watching movies or just playing around with.
More October Prime Day Tech Deals
Apple Watch Series 8 for $350 (originally $429)
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series for $988 (originally $1,498)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $90 (originally $100)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones for $230 (originally $330)
WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder with Camera for $100 (originally $170)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89 (originally $130)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones for $248 (originally $348)
JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $130 (originally $180)
INIU Portable Charger for $18 (originally $36)
KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Digital Camera and Photo Printer for $119 (originally $191)
HP Smart-Tank 6001 Wireless All-in-One Cartridge-Free Ink Printer for $230 (originally $345)
Acer 23.8" Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS Zero Frame Home Office Computer Monitor for $100 (originally $150)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.