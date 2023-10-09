Bachelorette's Michelle Young Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Nayte Olukoya Breakup

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Michelle Young may have a rosy update for her fans.

After all, the former Bachelorette appeared to tease a new romance on Instagram. While posting photos from the Oct. 8 game between her home team the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs, Michelle shared a sweet snap that seemed to show a mystery man in a purple Vikings cap giving her a kiss on the cheek.

The reality star had previously hinted she was back in the dating game last month when she asked her TikTok followers if she should cancel a date after she accidentally drank a Starbucks espresso with whole milk that had been sitting in her car for two days.

"I got several [sick] but I made it through the date," Michelle wrote in a Sept. 19 video, which showed her smiling as she high-fived someone off-camera and Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang" played in the background.

And while it's TBD on if the person she high-fived is the same guy in her latest Instagram post, the season 18 lead made it clear she's ready for romance by posting a Sept. 20 TikTok with a filter that said she'll end 2023 "crazy in love" and proceeding to coyly drink her wine.

"About damn time and challenge accepted," she wrote alongside the video, "#someonenew."