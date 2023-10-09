Bachelorette's Michelle Young Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Nayte Olukoya Breakup

Michelle Young may have a rosy update for her fans.
After all, the former Bachelorette appeared to tease a new romance on Instagram. While posting photos from the Oct. 8 game between her home team the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs, Michelle shared a sweet snap that seemed to show a mystery man in a purple Vikings cap giving her a kiss on the cheek.
The reality star had previously hinted she was back in the dating game last month when she asked her TikTok followers if she should cancel a date after she accidentally drank a Starbucks espresso with whole milk that had been sitting in her car for two days.
"I got several [sick] but I made it through the date," Michelle wrote in a Sept. 19 video, which showed her smiling as she high-fived someone off-camera and Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang" played in the background.
And while it's TBD on if the person she high-fived is the same guy in her latest Instagram post, the season 18 lead made it clear she's ready for romance by posting a Sept. 20 TikTok with a filter that said she'll end 2023 "crazy in love" and proceeding to coyly drink her wine.
"About damn time and challenge accepted," she wrote alongside the video, "#someonenew."
Michelle's Instagram post comes more than a year after she announced her split from Nayte Olukoya, who she got engaged to on The Bachelorette in 2021. And the sales executive previously admitted he and the former teacher didn't end things in the best way.
"I broke up with her over the phone," he told Nick Viall on a Sept. 2022 episode of The Viall Files, noting Michelle had been at the airport at the time, "which is a dick move."
For her part, Michelle kept details of the split mostly private.
"I've done a lot of f--king work for this healing and this peace, and I need to be free from it," she said on an August episode of the Relations--t w/ Kamie Crawford podcast about not responding to the comments she'd receive from social media users. "And so me not responding was my way of just knowing that I had control and discipline over this and like, ‘You can't affect me anymore. You can't impact me anymore—not know, not however many years down the road.'"
"And that doesn't mean you don't ever think about that person—like memories don't pop up or different things," Michelle continued. "But as far as regrets as for how I handled that breakup, no, I wouldn't have done anything different."
