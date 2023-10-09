Soccer Star Neymar Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi 3 Months After Cheating Rumors

Watch : Victoria Beckham BREAKS SILENCE on David Beckham Cheating Rumors

Neymar just added a new member to his team.

The Brazilian soccer star and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, whose arrival they confirmed on social media.

"Our Mavie came to complete our lives," the couple wrote in a joint message, translated from Portuguese, on Instagram Oct. 7. "Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us... thank you for choosing us."

The post featured a carousel of images of Neymar—who is also dad to 12-year-old son Davi Lucca with ex Carolina Dantas—alongside Bruna in the hospital as they held and kissed their newest addition.

Their baby girl's arrival comes only three months after the Al Hilal club player addressed rumors that he had been unfaithful to Bruna, with whom he first made his relationship public in April 2022.

"I do this for both of you and your family," Neymar wrote alongside a June 21 Instagram photo of the couple, via translation. "Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you."