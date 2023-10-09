Mauricio Umansky Spotted Out to Dinner With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Kyle Richards Separation

Is Mauricio Umansky dancing into the arms of a new lady?
The real estate agent recently sparked romance rumors after he was photographed enjoying dinner with actress Leslie Bega amid his ongoing marriage troubles with wife of 27 years Kyle Richards.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's mom Estrella Sneider was the source of speculation after she posted a photo from a dinner outing with her son, Leslie and her ex-husband Eduardo Umansky after Mauricio's Oct. 3 Dancing With the Stars performance.
"Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars," she captioned the Oct. 6 Instagram post. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"
While many fans flooded the comment section wondering if Mauricio and Leslie, who were seated next to each other, are dating, the two actually have a longstanding working relationship.
The 56-year-old, who has appeared in TV shows like The Sopranos and Head of the Class, actually works as a real estate agent at Mauricio's firm The Agency. She showed up to support the Buying Beverly Hills star during week two of the ABC competition series on Oct. 3, as documented on Estella's Instagram.
Leslie shared her own behind-the-scenes snaps from DWTS last week. "DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night," she wrote on Instagram Oct. 5 while also revealing it was also an opportunity to reunite with a past costar. "AND…How fantastic to see Alfonso [Ribeiro] again after all these years since we did Circus of the Stars together back when we were child stars growing up!"
As for how Mauricio and Kyle are doing three months after announcing their separation in July?
"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," he exclusively told E! News at DWTS on Oct. 3. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."
The 53-year-old added he hopes fans will "give us the moment to figure it out." "We're trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we're gonna work on it," he continued, "and we're gonna see what happens."
And while Bravo fans will get to see what led to their relationship issues on RHOBH's upcoming 13th season, Mauricio may not be among those tuning in. "I don't know about the new season," he told E!. "I may, I'm not saying I'm not. Everything will happen or not happen, it is what it is."
