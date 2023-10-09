Mauricio Umansky Spotted Out to Dinner With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Kyle Richards Separation

Watch : Will Mauricio Umansky Watch RHOBH Season 13? He Says...

Is Mauricio Umansky dancing into the arms of a new lady?

The real estate agent recently sparked romance rumors after he was photographed enjoying dinner with actress Leslie Bega amid his ongoing marriage troubles with wife of 27 years Kyle Richards.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's mom Estrella Sneider was the source of speculation after she posted a photo from a dinner outing with her son, Leslie and her ex-husband Eduardo Umansky after Mauricio's Oct. 3 Dancing With the Stars performance.

"Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars," she captioned the Oct. 6 Instagram post. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"

While many fans flooded the comment section wondering if Mauricio and Leslie, who were seated next to each other, are dating, the two actually have a longstanding working relationship.