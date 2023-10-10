Shop Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 Best Beauty Deals: Laneige, Color Wow, Sunday Riley & More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The day all shoppers have been waiting for is here. Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days is finally upon us, and there's never been a better time to shop the best beauty deals than right now. If you've been looking to start checking off your holiday shopping list, you can let out a big sigh of relief. During this two-day sale event, many of these big beauty brands—including Sunday Riley, Laneige, Color Wow, and more—are going on sale, with coveted skincare, haircare, and more top-rated items being marked down up to 50% off.
From vitamin C face serums and lip masks to high-tech hair tools and beloved fragrances, the beauty enthusiast in your life is going to have to make space on their vanity with all these limited-time price drops that are just too good to miss out on. Now what are you waiting for? Grab your wishlist and credit card and keep scrolling for the best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals to shop right now.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Sell Out Risks:
COSRX Snail 96 Essence, $10 (originally $25)
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $56 (originally $80)
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $19 (originally $28)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $17 (originally $25)
St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $26 (originally $33)
COSRX Snail 96 Essence
Join the TikTok Korean skincare craze with the COSRX Snail 96 Essence that many shoppers claim gives you glass-like skin. Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, the essence claims it improves skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.
Mighty Patch Variety Pack
Ease your breakouts overnight with the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers that improve the look of pesky pimples without popping. Just stick them on right before bed and wake up with clearer-looking skin. Results can be seen in just six to eight hours, and they even blend seamlessly into your skin (you won't even notice they're there!).
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Wake up with plumped and hydrated lips with the Laneige Lip Sleeping mask. Known as a cult beauty favorite, this lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep for visibly smoother, baby-soft lips. Our favorite is the Berry scent!
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine can be beneficial for preventing sun damage, and improving the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne. That's why we're adding the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C serum to our carts. It's infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric for instant vibrance, radiance, and antioxidant defense.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
If your dream is to have beautiful and flawless lashes, we've got just the thing for you. Created with vitamins, peptides, and amino acids, this award-winning lash serum gives the appearance of longer, thicker-looking lashes in just four to six weeks of use. Simply apply once daily on a clean, dry upper lash line just like liquid eyeliner. Make sure you use one dip for both lash lines and allow two to three minutes to fully dry.
REVLON One Step Root Booster Round Brush Dryer and Hair Styler
Looking to get salon-ready hair right in the comfort of your own home? Opt for the infamous Revlon One-Step Round Brush Dryer and Styler. It's designed with Nylon Pin Bristles for adding extra body, creating soft curls, and bouncy hair flips.
IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara
Having a trusty mascara that always gives you long and luscious lashes is a beauty staple everyone needs in their makeup bag, that's why we love the IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara. Formulated with collagen, biotin, proteins, and peptides, this mascara coats every lash from base to tips, lifting and separating them to create a fuller-looking lash line.
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
If you're tired of trying out dry shampoos that do nothing for your hair, we've got just what you need. The French beauty brand Klorane has come out with an incredible ultra-gentle dry shampoo that leaves your hair feeling refreshed, full of texture and volume, and quickly blends into the scalp without leaving any chalky residue. This is a beauty must-have we'll definitely be stocking up on this Prime Day.
amika fluxus touchable hairspray
Nobody wants crunchy hair, that's why the amika fluxus hairspray is here to save the day. It's a flexible working hairspray that lets you run your fingers through your hair and leaves no crunch or residue behind. It also banishes frizz and adds shine for a perfect stay-all-day hairstyle.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream
CC cream is the best option if you're looking for flawless coverage that won't crease or crack, that's why we always reach for the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ cream when we want a foundation we can always count on. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E, and mineral SPF 50+ to protect skin by deflecting UV rays, and reduces the look of acne scarring, wrinkles, dark circles, and pores for a luminous, hydrated complexion.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow has been on our beauty radar for a while now, and that's why we're not missing out on the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray this prime day sale. Its anti-frizz formula waterproofs your hair even in the worst humidity, leaving your hair super glossy and smooth.
Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum
Now you can buy Billie Eilish's debut fragrance, Eilish, for 30% off on Prime Day. The Eau de Parfum is a captivating Amber Gourmand fragrance featuring notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla, and warm musks.
Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron
This Drybar Interchangeable Styling Iron is our favorite 3-in-1 hair tool that lets us try out different curls such as defined waves, classic curls, and beachy loose waves. It features three interchangeable attachments which snap easily into the handle to create a variety of styles.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
There's nothing better than having your brows on fleek, and with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, you'll always be brow-ready on the go. We love the fine tip that helps mimic the look of brow hair with detail and precision.
PMD Personal Microderm
Microdermabrasion has been known to help improve skin tone, texture, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. If you're looking for a quick at-home microdermabrasion kit, look no further than the PMD Personal Microderm Classic machine. It claims to uncover your most vibrant, radiant complexion through an easy series of treatments. Just make sure to use every six to seven days for fresh, supple skin.
St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Recommended by the queen herself, Ashley Graham, this St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water face mist is the perfect self-tanner face spray to achieve a golden glow. With an ultra-lightweight formula, the quick-drying self-tan mist lasts for days without needing to be rinsed off. Simply spritz and glow!
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
If you suffer from dry patches, the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel mask will do wonders for your skin. It's a cooling and hydrating facial mask that helps soothe the look of dry and irritated skin. We recommend using it after sun exposure, peels, waxing, facials, and extractions.
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon October Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
