Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Kevin Wendt

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have another reason to be thankful this year.
The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their second child, a baby boy, just before Thanksgiving in Canada.
"Happy Thanksgiving from our now family of 4," Kevin wrote on Instagram Oct. 8 alongside photos of the couple with their newborn and their 22-month-old son August. "Everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23. Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother."
Astrid also expressed her excitement over the little one's arrival. "Happy Canadian Thanksgiving," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a snapshot of the brothers. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe it."
Of course, their fellow Bachelor Nation members were thrilled for them, too.
"Congrats to your beautiful, growing family!" Becca Kufrin, who welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Thomas Jacobs in September, wrote in the comments. "Enjoy these moments as a fam of 4." Added Raven Gates, who shares two sons with husband Adam Gottschalk, "Congrats you guys! @astridloch were just meant to be boy moms."
The new addition to their family comes eight months after Astrid and Kevin—who tied the knot in October 2022 after meeting on season five on Bachelor in Paradise four yers prior—announced the pregnancy news on his 39th birthday. And the couple, who've spoken about their fertility journey, explained their decision to share the baby news with their followers early.
"Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" Kevin wrote on Instagram Feb. 1. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick. Sharing the good news at only 4 weeks isn't something you see often, but sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn't either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF. So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang."
