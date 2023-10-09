Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Kevin Wendt

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have another reason to be thankful this year.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their second child, a baby boy, just before Thanksgiving in Canada.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our now family of 4," Kevin wrote on Instagram Oct. 8 alongside photos of the couple with their newborn and their 22-month-old son August. "Everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23. Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother."

Astrid also expressed her excitement over the little one's arrival. "Happy Canadian Thanksgiving," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a snapshot of the brothers. "Thankful doesn't even begin to describe it."

Of course, their fellow Bachelor Nation members were thrilled for them, too.

"Congrats to your beautiful, growing family!" Becca Kufrin, who welcomed a baby boy with fiancé Thomas Jacobs in September, wrote in the comments. "Enjoy these moments as a fam of 4." Added Raven Gates, who shares two sons with husband Adam Gottschalk, "Congrats you guys! @astridloch were just meant to be boy moms."