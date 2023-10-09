How Harry Styles Is Supporting Taylor Russell Amid Rumored Romance

You'll simply adore this show of support.
Harry Styles was on-hand to see rumored new girlfriend Taylor Russell take her final bow as The Effect—the West End play she's starred in since late summer—ended its limited run in London.
In fact, the "As It Was" singer joined the Bones and All actress and her castmates at a low-key celebration after the show, during which they were seen relaxing on a balcony together. For the occasion, Taylor, 29, kept it effortlessly chic in a black maxi skirt, white tee and navy jacket, her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. For his part, Harry, also 29, painted a similar image, in a black jacket and white shirt, hair pinned up in a clip.
And this is not the first time the Don't Worry Darling actor has shown Taylor some love—not only has Harry attended a number of her performances over the last few months, but he was also there for her opening night back in August, with the pair looking especially cozy during the night's gala celebration.
And in the months since the pair were first spotted together in Vienna back during Harry's Love on Tour stop in the city in July, they've only added fuel to the romance fires with multiple public sightings—including a hand-in-hand stroll through London in late September.
While Harry's had several high-profile romances, including those with Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde, Taylor's kept her love life out of the spotlight. However, the Lost in Space alum recently opened up about what role trust plays in her personal relationships.
"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," Taylor told The Face in an interview published Aug. 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."
She added, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."
But Taylor also isn't letting her dating history hold her back when looking for love.
"If something happens, something happens, that's life," the Escape Room star reflected. "You are going to be hurt—that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it."