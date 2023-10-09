How Harry Styles Is Supporting Taylor Russell Amid Rumored Romance

While Harry's had several high-profile romances, including those with Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde, Taylor's kept her love life out of the spotlight. However, the Lost in Space alum recently opened up about what role trust plays in her personal relationships.

"It's been a big part of my life since I can remember, because I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," Taylor told The Face in an interview published Aug. 30. "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you."

She added, "But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now. My experience the past couple of years, [with] people I've really trusted, things weren't held in a way that I would've appreciated them to be held. And so, that has changed things in me a little bit."

But Taylor also isn't letting her dating history hold her back when looking for love.

"If something happens, something happens, that's life," the Escape Room star reflected. "You are going to be hurt—that's the tax. The tax on a real relationship is the reality that you will get hurt, you will [have] grief, something will be lost at some point and that's OK. It's worth it."