Taylor Swift Skips Travis Kelce’s Game as NFL Star Shakes Off Injury

Players gonna play, play, play, play, play—with or without Taylor Swift present.
And that's just what Travis Kelce did during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 8—the first in three weeks without Taylor in the stands cheering him on. But despite the "Cruel Summer" artist being MIA, the Chiefs were able to score a 27-20 win over the Vikings.
During the second quarter, however, Travis suffered an injury to his ankle that saw the 34-year-old limping off the field for medical evaluation in the team's locker room. Thankfully, the NFL star was able to shake off any pain, and returned to the field after halftime, ultimately scoring a touchdown in the third quarter.
Taylor caused quite a stir among the NFL and Swifties alike when she appeared at two Chiefs games in a row—first, the team's home game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, and then again for another victory against the New York Jets on Oct. 2 in New Jersey.
And while her attendance has caused a lot of attention for the athlete, including an increased level of paparazzi as well as the NFL covering the pair, Travis is taking it all in stride.
"I'm rolling, man. We won three in a row, trying to get to four in a row," he said of his team's winning streak during an Oct. 6 press conference. "As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world."
And as for photographers causing any disruptions in his day-to-day life? Travis doesn't mind—he understands the interest, and won't let it interfere with his game on or off the field.
"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he admitted. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."
Until Taylor makes her third appearance at the NFL, keep reading to relive every enchanted moment of her time at the Chiefs vs. Jets game.