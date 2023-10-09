Eminem and Hailie Jade Are the Ultimate Father-Daughter Team at NFL Game

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

Even Eminem can be a stan.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper and his daughter Hailie Jade showcased their hometown pride while attending the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game on Oct. 8.

"Detroit strong!!!" Eminem captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and footage of him at the at the game, "let's f--kin gooooo!!!!"

As for Hailie, she also shared a glimpse inside her time at the game, captioning her own social media post with a nod to Taylor Swift's appearance at her first Chiefs game, "Football, family, & seemingly ranch."

Though Eminem has kept details of their father-daughter bond under wraps over the years, the musician has previously opened up about Hailie making him "proud for sure."

"When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," he said during a March 2020 episode of Mike Tyson's YouTube show Hotboxin'. "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."