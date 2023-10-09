Eminem and Hailie Jade Are the Ultimate Father-Daughter Team at NFL Game

Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade showed their ultimate pride as football fans while at the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game on Oct. 8.

Even Eminem can be a stan.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper and his daughter Hailie Jade showcased their hometown pride while attending the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game on Oct. 8.

"Detroit strong!!!" Eminem captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and footage of him at the at the game, "let's f--kin gooooo!!!!"

As for Hailie, she also shared a glimpse inside her time at the game, captioning her own social media post with a nod to Taylor Swift's appearance at her first Chiefs game, "Football, family, & seemingly ranch."

Though Eminem has kept details of their father-daughter bond under wraps over the years, the musician has previously opened up about Hailie making him "proud for sure."

"When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," he said during a March 2020 episode of Mike Tyson's YouTube show Hotboxin'. "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."

Eminem's Family Tree

And Hailie has taken her dad's advice to heart, with the 27-year-old sharing rare glimpses into her personal life, including snapshots of her relationship with Evan McClintock

"I rarely share my feed," she wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post, "but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."

Fast-forward to earlier this year, and the couple were happy to announce their engagement.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote in a February Instagram post, adding a ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."

Keep reading to see Hailie's cutest social media pics.

Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

