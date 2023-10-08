Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Dead at 61

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello has died.

The former Food Network star passed away at age 61 at a hospital in Napa, Calif. after being treated there for the past week for an acute allergic reaction that had led to anaphylactic shock, his company Gruppo Chiarello announced in a statement Oct. 7. He spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends, the group added.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael," the company quoted his family as saying. "His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

The statement continued, "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."