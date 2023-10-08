Sophie Turner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement Amid Joe Jonas Divorce and Outings With Taylor Swift

Sophie Turner shared a rare, cryptic post on social media amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, with whom she shares two kids.

By Corinne Heller Oct 08, 2023 9:22 PMTags
DivorcesJoe JonasTaylor SwiftSophie Turner
Watch: Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Reunite Amid Joe Jonas Split

Sophie Turner may be feeling a particular kind of way as she navigates her divorce from Joe Jonas.

On Oct. 8, the Game of Thrones alum shared a rare and cryptic Instagram Stories post one month after the couple broke their silence about their breakup on social media. Sophie posted a photo of what appeared to be her wrist wearing a friendship bracelet spelling "Fearless" that is reminiscent of the ones fans have sported at concerts during her friend Taylor Swift's Eras tour in honor of the singer's 2008 album by the name.

The actress, 27, had herself worn a slew of other friendship bracelets while supporting Joe at the Jonas Brothers' concert at Yankee Stadium in New York City in August, as seen in an Instagram post she shared weeks before he filed for divorce Sept. 5.

A later, the pair said in a joint statement on Instagram, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

photos

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Enjoy Another NYC Outing

Since the split, Sophie—who shares with the Camp Rock star daughters Willa, 3, and a 15-month-old baby girl listed in their filing as "D.J."—has often been spotted out several times with Taylor, who dated Joe for several months in 2008.

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

2

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

3

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Results of Paternity Test

Last weekend, the Dark Phoenix star joined the pop star and several other celebrity friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the New York Jets' game against Kansas City Chiefs, where Taylor cheered on the latter team's star tight end Travis Kelce in what marked her second appearance at one of his games, as the two continue to spend time together over the past few weeks.

The night before, Sophie joined Taylor at a group dinner at New York City with her celebrity squad, plus Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who had also joined the group at the game. See photos of their girls' night out below:

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift

The singer is seen out to dinner with friends at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York City Sept. 30, 2023.

Gotham/GC Images

Brittany Mahomes & Melanie Nyema

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and one of Taylor's backup singers arrive at the eatery.

Gotham/GC Images

Brittany Mahomes & Melanie Nyema

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Blake Lively & Taylor Swift

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sophie Turner

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Taylor Swift & Melanie Nyema

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sophie Turner & Taylor Swift

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

2

Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

3

The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Reveals Results of Paternity Test

4

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring All 7 of Their Kids to Film Festival

5

The Shocking Saga of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the Murder of Her Mother