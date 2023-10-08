Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring All 7 of Their Kids to Hamptons Film Festival

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin brought all seven of their kids to a celebrity event for a first time. See a family pic and find out more about their rare night out as a party of nine.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, party of nine.

On Oct. 7, the married couple attended the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival and brought along their seven kids—Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and  Ilaria, 12 months. This marked the first time Alec and Hilaria have attended a red carpet event with all the children they share together.

Alec, who also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Romeo both wore plaid shirts to the event. Hilaria, Rafael and Leonardo all wore black tops, while the boy's youngest brother Eduardo sported a Spider-Man outfit.

As for the girls, Carmen wore a light blue top and matching cropped jeans, paired with black boots and a cream sweater, while Lucia stepped out in a patterned white dress and their baby sister Ilaria sported a dark denim outfit.

Almost exactly one year ago, soon after giving birth to the couple's youngest child, Hilaria shared a photo of herself and Alec with all seven of their kids for the first time on Instagram.

photos
Inside Ireland Baldwin's Nursery for Baby Girl Holland

"Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team," she wrote at the time, adding, "Ireland, you are missed and loved."

This past May, Alec became a grandfather when Ireland welcomed her first child, daughter Holland, with musician RAC.

Ireland has occasionally joined the family at celebrity events. Look back at the times the Baldwins stepped out with their kids over the years:

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Party of 9

The couple appears with their seven kids (L-R) Ilaria, Eduardo, Leonardo, Lucia, Romeo, Rafael and Carmen at the the Chairman's Reception at the Hamptons International Film Festival in October 2023. This marked the first time the family has appeared at a celebrity event as a party of nine.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Carmen & Her Friend

The couple’s eldest daughter appears with Plum Nugent, daughter of David Nugent, the Artistic Director of the Hamptons International Film Festival, at the event in October 2023.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

Carmen's Glam Night Out

The couple brings their eldest daughter to the "Summer Of Soul" HamptonsFilm 2021 SummerDocs Series event in June 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Party of 8

The pair appears with their kids (L-R) EduardoLeonardoRafael, RomeoLucia and Carmen at the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business in NYC in June 2021.

Jason Mendez/WireImage

Baby Bosses

The party of eight poses in matching suits at the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business in NYC in June 2021.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Night Out With the 'Rents

Alec appears with his wife and daughter Carmen at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors in New York City in October 2018.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spike

Sisters Night Out

Alec appears with his wife and daughters Carmen and Ireland Baldwin at Spike's One Night Only: Alec Baldwin event at the Apollo Theater in June 2017.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Like a Boss

Alec and Hilaria appear with kids Carmen and Rafael at the premeire of The Boss Baby in New York City in March 2017.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Baby Leo

The pair bring their third child Leonardo to the Guild Hall Summer Gala in East Hampton, New York in August 2017,

