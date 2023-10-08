Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring All 7 of Their Kids to Hamptons Film Festival

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin Discusses Husband Alec's Simple Romantic Gestures

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, party of nine.

On Oct. 7, the married couple attended the Chairman's Reception at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival and brought along their seven kids—Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 12 months. This marked the first time Alec and Hilaria have attended a red carpet event with all the children they share together.

Alec, who also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and Romeo both wore plaid shirts to the event. Hilaria, Rafael and Leonardo all wore black tops, while the boy's youngest brother Eduardo sported a Spider-Man outfit.

As for the girls, Carmen wore a light blue top and matching cropped jeans, paired with black boots and a cream sweater, while Lucia stepped out in a patterned white dress and their baby sister Ilaria sported a dark denim outfit.

Almost exactly one year ago, soon after giving birth to the couple's youngest child, Hilaria shared a photo of herself and Alec with all seven of their kids for the first time on Instagram.