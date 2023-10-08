Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Klum Step Out in Style to Celebrate New Lingerie Ad Campaign

Watch : Seal Says Daughter Leni with Heidi Klum "Changed My Life"

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum were all smiles during a fun mother-daughter night out.

On Oct. 6, the supermodel and her and ex-husband Seal's eldest child, who is also a model, attended the Intimissimi Dinner at Bode Museum in Berlin in the America's Got Talent judge's native Germany.

The two were guests of honor at the event, which celebrated their fall/winter 2022-23 ad campaign for the Italian lingerie company. Heidi, 50, and Leni, 19, the eldest of her and Seal's four children, are brand ambassadors for Intimissimi and have starred together in several ad campaigns for the retailer over the past year.

At the dinner, Heidi wore a hot pink, long sleeve, lace Tom Ford mini dress, paired with black stiletto sandals. Leni, 19, sported a black, sheer maxi dress that showcased her black lace lingerie.

"Thank you @intimissimiofficial for the most magical night in Berlin CELEBRATING our new CAMPAIGN," Heidi wrote on Instagram, "and thank you to everyone coming out and spending the evening with us."