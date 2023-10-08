Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Klum Step Out in Style to Celebrate New Lingerie Ad Campaign

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum, also a model, showcased chic styles at a launch event for their latest campaign for Intimissimi lingerie.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum were all smiles during a fun mother-daughter night out.

On Oct. 6, the supermodel and her and ex-husband Seal's eldest child, who is also a model, attended the Intimissimi Dinner at Bode Museum in Berlin in the America's Got Talent judge's native Germany.

The two were guests of honor at the event, which celebrated their fall/winter 2022-23 ad campaign for the Italian lingerie company. Heidi, 50, and Leni, 19, the eldest of her and Seal's four children, are brand ambassadors for Intimissimi and have starred together in several ad campaigns for the retailer over the past year.

At the dinner, Heidi wore a hot pink, long sleeve, lace Tom Ford mini dress, paired with black stiletto sandals. Leni, 19, sported a black, sheer maxi dress that showcased her black lace lingerie.

"Thank you @intimissimiofficial for the most magical night in Berlin CELEBRATING our new CAMPAIGN," Heidi wrote on Instagram, "and thank you to everyone coming out and spending the evening with us."

Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

The pair were also joined by Heidi's mother, Erna Klum, who wore a leopard slip dress over a black top, paired with a black blazer. Heidi shared a video of herself with her mom and Leni.

She captioned her post, "Celebrating all generations of women with @intimissimiofficial."

Look back at Heidi and Leni's cutest mother-daughter moments:

All Smiles

The two attend the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany in October 2023 to celebrate their new ad campaign for the lingerie brand.

NYC Style

The two step out in Manhattan in May 2023.

Happy Halloween 2022

Catwoman and her mother the worm attend Heidi's 21st annual Halloween party in New York City.

Black & White

The two sport corresponding styles at the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show during Milan Fashion Week Milan in September 2022.

Leather Styles

The two attend Harper's Bazaar ICONS and Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary celebration in September 2022.

Dino-Mite

The two attend the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Hollywood in June 2022.

 Buongiorno!

The mother-daughter duo is seen in Venice, Italy in August 2021.

All Glammed Up

The two attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy in July 2021.

