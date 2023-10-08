Sister Wives' Christine Brown Marries David Woolley

Sister Wives star and Kody Brown's ex Christine Brown and partner David Woolley are married, several months after getting engaged. Get details about their wedding.

Oct 08, 2023
WeddingsCouplesSister Wives
Watch: Sister Wives Alum Christine Brown Is ENGAGED to David Woolley

Christine Brown has found her happily ever after.

The Sister Wives star, who used to be one of Kody Brown's four spouses, married David Woolley Oct. 7, almost seven months after she announced their engagement.

The two tied the knot in front of more than 300 family and friends at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, according to People, which first reported news of the wedding.

The bride, 51, wore a white, sleeveless lace bridal gown with floral appliqués and beading while the groom, 59, sported a black suit. David told the magazine that Christine wanted to be able to "wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad," adding, "She never got to do on her first marriage."

Per People, the couple met met on a dating website in 2022. Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody—with whom she shares children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—had broken up to end their 25-year plural marriage, which they never made legal.

photos
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Sweetest Moments With Ex Kody

Christine and David, a father of eight, went public with their relationship this past February. "I just have to tell you," the TLC star shared on her Instagram Stories that month, "I am dating someone exclusively."

The reality star, who had at the time recently moved to Utah with her youngest daughter, continued, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely."

Instagram / Christine Brown

Christine gushed about her partner again the following March, writing on Instagram, "I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life. He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

Christine announced that the two were engaged in April. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

Over the summer, Christine and David enjoyed a family vacation with four of her children in London. "What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Christine wrote on Instagram July 28. "#familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings"

See photos from the now-married couple's family vacation to London:

Instagram / Christine Brown
London, Baby!

In July 2023, Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley jetted off to London for a trip with four of her six children with ex Kody BrownAspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13.

Instagram / Christine Brown
Buckingham Palace Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Tourists on Board

The group rides a double decker sightseeing bus.

Instagram / Christine Brown
Big Ben Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Tower Bridge
Instagram / Christine Brown
Cheers
Instagram / Christine Brown
Pub Time
Instagram / Christine Brown
Raising a Toast
Instagram / Ysabel Brown
Street Pic
Instagram / Christine Brown
Family at the Pub
Instagram / Christine Brown
Theater Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Taking the Tube
Instagram / Christine Brown
Drinks All Around
