Sister Wives' Christine Brown Marries David Woolley

Christine Brown has found her happily ever after.

The Sister Wives star, who used to be one of Kody Brown's four spouses, married David Woolley Oct. 7, almost seven months after she announced their engagement.

The two tied the knot in front of more than 300 family and friends at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, according to People, which first reported news of the wedding.

The bride, 51, wore a white, sleeveless lace bridal gown with floral appliqués and beading while the groom, 59, sported a black suit. David told the magazine that Christine wanted to be able to "wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad," adding, "She never got to do on her first marriage."

Per People, the couple met met on a dating website in 2022. Christine announced in November 2021 that she and Kody—with whom she shares children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—had broken up to end their 25-year plural marriage, which they never made legal.