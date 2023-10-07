Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Webster Enjoy a Day at the Pumpkin Patch

Kylie Jenner shared pics of a trip to a pumpkin patch with her children Stormi Webster and Aire Webster and her friend Yris Palmer and her kids. See photos from their visit.

By Corinne Heller Oct 07, 2023 10:27 PMTags
HalloweenKylie JennerStormi WebsterAire Webster
Kylie Jenner's kids got into the Halloween spirit early with a day at the pumpkin patch.

On Oct. 7, the Kylie Cosmetics shared photos of her daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 20 months, on an outing at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif., a spot the Kardashian-Jenner family has often visited over the years.

The group was joined by Kylie's friend Yris Palmer and her two children, Ayla Palmer, 6, and Prince Troy Daniels, 16 months. Kylie captioned one of her pics, posted on her Instagram Stories, ""We made 2 sets of best friends @yrispalmer."

During their day out, the kids rode on the farm's tractor-pulled bee train that circles around the fields, now mostly filled with pumpkins on display. The group also strolled through its animal and activity center.

Yris, who also posted pics from the trip, later noted on her Instagram Stories how hot it was out there and asked her toddler son, "You had fun this morning with your friends?"

photos
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Trip to Target

The trip was not the only fun family activity Kylie's kids enjoyed this week.

Just before posted the pics from the pumpkin patch, the Kardashians star shared a video of herself playing with Stormi and her cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, by letting them ride on her back.

See photos from the kids' visit to the pumpkin patch below:

Instagram / Yris Palmer

Aire Webster & Prince Troy Daniels

Kylie and friend Yris Palmer's sons play together at the pumpkin patch at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif. in October 2023, weeks before Halloween.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pumpkin-Mania

Pumpkins, pumpkins everywhere!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Riding the Bee Train

The kids ride through the farm.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster & Ayla Palmer

Kylie and Yris Palmer's daughters walk through the animal center at Underwood Family Farms.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Aire Webster & Prince Troy Daniels

Kylie and Yris Palmer's sons walk through the animal center at Underwood Family Farms.

