Kylie Jenner's Kids Stormi and Aire Webster Enjoy a Day at the Pumpkin Patch

Kylie Jenner's kids got into the Halloween spirit early with a day at the pumpkin patch.

On Oct. 7, the Kylie Cosmetics shared photos of her daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 20 months, on an outing at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark, Calif., a spot the Kardashian-Jenner family has often visited over the years.

The group was joined by Kylie's friend Yris Palmer and her two children, Ayla Palmer, 6, and Prince Troy Daniels, 16 months. Kylie captioned one of her pics, posted on her Instagram Stories, ""We made 2 sets of best friends @yrispalmer."

During their day out, the kids rode on the farm's tractor-pulled bee train that circles around the fields, now mostly filled with pumpkins on display. The group also strolled through its animal and activity center.

Yris, who also posted pics from the trip, later noted on her Instagram Stories how hot it was out there and asked her toddler son, "You had fun this morning with your friends?"